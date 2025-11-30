What is a Rottie Poo? Rottweiler and Poodle mixed-breed puppies are really something special!

What does the mix of Rottweiler and Poodle look like? How curly is its coat, and how temperamental does a Rottie Poo become? TAG24 knows!

A Rottweiler-Poodle mix is intelligent and should combine the friendliness of a Poodle with the loyalty and strength of a Rottweiler. In this dog guide, TAG24 reveals what a Rottie Doodle is really like and how cute it can look as a puppy.

The mix of Poodle (l.) and Rottweiler (r.) is called a Rottie Doodle. © Collage: 123RF/chrisuk, 123RF/bigandt Name: Rottweiler-Poodle-Mix

Rottie Poo

Rottle

Rottie Doodle

Origin:

Germany (Rottweiler)

Germany, France (Poodle)

First bred in the US Height: 10 to 27 inches tall Weight: 50 to 100 pounds Life expectancy: 10 to 12 years Coat type: Soft, curly, woolly, dense, short to medium length Coat color: Black, brown, tan, cream; multicolored possible Character: intelligent, friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful Suitable for beginners: Probably not

What is a Rottweiler-Poodle mix?

The mix of Rottweiler and Poodle is not an officially recognized breed, but a hybrid breed in which the offspring can inherit different characteristics and traits of the parent breeds to varying degrees. These crossbreeds, also known as Rottie Poo or Rottle, have become increasingly popular in recent decades and are generally a combination of a courageous dog with a protective instinct (Rottweiler) and an elegant, friendly Poodle.

Appearance

Rottweilers are known for their muscular and strong build and coarser, short coat. However, their reddish-brown patches in the black coat are particularly striking. Poodles, on the other hand, stand out above all with their curly, solid-colored coat in various shades. Although they can vary in appearance due to their genes, the following characteristics are typical of a Rottweiler-Poodle mix: Rather large

Muscular

Broad chest

Medium to long muzzle

Floppy ears

Dark eyes

Mixture of coarse and loose fur

Coat color varies from black to cream

Color mixes like classic Rottweiler markings possible

Personality: What a Rottie Poo is like

Rottie Poos always want to be involved with their owners. The friendly streak of a Poodle and the alertness of a Rottweiler make this mix a loyal companion with the following characteristics: Sweet

Intelligent

Big hearted

Protective instinct

Playful

Loyal

Adaptable However, these pups can also become aggressive if not trained properly – especially towards strangers.

Grooming needs and care

Brushing A Poodle-Rottweiler mix should be brushed at least once a week; otherwise, you will be hoping in vain for a shiny coat and will also have to deal with tangles. If a Poodle's thick curls become established, you should brush even more often and seriously consider treating your stylish dog mix to a professional grooming every two months or so. Bathing You should not bathe a Rottle too often, but only when it is particularly dirty. If you do it too often, natural oils that are good for the coat will be removed. Further care Nail care and ear care are also important to keep a Rottie Poo well, so you should regularly check whether you need to trim its nails or clean its ears.

If a Rottle gets the coat of a poodle (pictured), then it needs special care. © 123RF/luckybusiness

Addressing and caring for the dog's high energy needs

A Rottweiler and Poodle mix is likely to be quite energetic, so it is important to give them sufficient physical and mental exercise. This can be achieved by doing the following, for example: At least one to two hours of exercise a day

Brisk walks

Retrieving

Variety for mental exercise (sprinting, walking, romping, etc.)

interactive toys

Hide and seek

Agility training (in moderation) The amount and intensity of training really depends on a dog's age and health, and should not be overdone, especially with older or sick animals.

Just like Rottweilers (pictured), a Rottie Poo also needs mental challenges to be happy. © Franziska Kraufmann/dpa

General health of the Rottweiler-Poodle mix

This hybrid breed is also more prone to certain ailments due to the parent genes, including the following problems: Eye diseases

Bloat

Sensitive skin

Hip dysplasia Regular visits to a veterinary practice can help to identify and treat possible illnesses at an early stage. To prevent a bloated stomach in particular, you should know how often and when you should ideally feed your dog.

Who is a Poodle-Rottweiler mix suitable for?

Above all, the friendly nature of a poodle (pictured) makes a Rottle a good family dog. © 123/standrets For beginners? With a Poodle and Rottweiler mix, you're not bringing a dog into your home that will just lie on the couch with you for hours on end. It needs early socialization, consistent dog training, and structured leadership. That's why this mixed breed is not a good dog for beginners – especially along with the costs for coat care, nutrition, and visits to a veterinary practice! For families? These crossbreeds can live wonderfully with parents and children if they are given enough attention. You have to be careful with small children, however – such a mix can be very enthusiastic, especially when they are puppies. For households with other animals? If a Rottie Doodle is to live in a household with other pets, it would be advantageous if they grow up together. Then it will also get along well with cats, for example. For allergy sufferers? Allergy sufferers may be in luck if a Poodle's coat is well-established, as the mix often sheds less and is less likely to trigger allergic reactions.

Good to know: You can also keep a Rottle in an apartment, but it is happier in a house – e.g. with a fenced-in yard.

Conclusion: The Rottie Poo as your faithful companion

A Rottweiler-Poodle mix can also have its quirks, but with good training and early socialization, it can be a real asset. Beware! You may fall in love more quickly than you might think.