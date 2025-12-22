Dog has the saddest reaction to being left out of Christmas party!

Los Angeles, California - He was the only one not allowed to go to the Christmas party with the other dogs – and he had to watch them romp around from his cage! Why was this little four-legged friend ignored like this?

Everyone was allowed to go to the Christmas party – except the little furry friend in the cage. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sweetlifeofcalvin

An Instagram video tells the "saddest Christmas story," according to creator Carol.

The clip begins with numerous dogs with their owners at the festive gathering.

But a subtitle warns, "Wait until the end..." before the camera pans through the hall in Los Angeles and stops at a room filled with dog cages.

All of the kennels there appear to be empty – except for one, in which sits a small four-legged friend with a festive blue bow around his neck, looking the saddest dog you can imagine!

It's not just the camerawoman who is touched by this sight, but also many Instagram users. Since last week, the video has received tens of thousands of clicks – as well as many a sad comment.

In an interview with Newsweek, Carol revealed the real story behind the heartbreaking video.

