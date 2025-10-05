Dog vomiting yellow: why does it happen, what can you do about it, and when do you need to call a vet?

A dog vomits yellow when its stomach is empty or irritated. Bile gives the vomit its yellowish color. In this dog guide , you can find out what bile vomiting is all about and when action needs to be taken quickly.

What is going on with a dog when it vomits yellow bile? © Midjourney/TAG24

Vomiting is an important protective reflex of the body that is intended to prevent damage to health.

Toxins, foreign bodies, and harmful foods are expelled from the body as quickly as possible without first passing through the entire intestine.

But dog owners are often very worried as soon as their dog vomits yellow. What is behind this?

Yellow vomiting in dogs can be attributed to a number of factors, but for the most part, it is bile vomiting.

This is when a dog vomits a mixture of bile and gastric juice. Bile is produced in the liver and is necessary for the digestion of fats.

As soon as a dog has not eaten for a long time or eats too quickly, bile can enter the stomach. This, in turn, quickly leads to nausea and vomiting.

If a dog only vomits yellow once and the vomiting stops as soon as it has eaten, there is no need to worry for the time being. In some cases, however, dog owners should visit a veterinary practice – preferably on the same day.