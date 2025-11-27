Dog owners work tirelessly to earn trust of scared rescue pup: "Time is the best healer"

Wales, UK - When Simba was about to enter a new home for the second time in his life, the little dog faced a seemingly insurmountable obstacle: the front door.

For weeks, Simba the dog didn't dare enter his new home and instead slept outside on the backyard furniture. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@simbatotherescue

After his previous owner was no longer able to look after his pet, Simba was handed over to Many Tears Animal Rescue in Wales.

Simba, who was already nervous by nature, became even more unsure of people and his surroundings, and he was slow to gain confidence.

When a new couple adopted him, he was reluctant to cross the threshold of his new home, and his journey was captured on TikTok.

In the footage, Simba can be seen initially refusing to enter his new home, preferring instead to stay outside and linger near the door.

"One day everything changed," says the clip, which quickly went viral.

The video shows Simba finally daring to enter the house. He jumps onto his owners' bed, romps around, relaxes on the sofa, and lies down comfortably under a blanket.

"Simba has continued to smash it at life in his forever home! You’ll be happy to know he’s FULLY an indoor dog now and is now super confident in his forever home," the dog parents wrote in their video caption.