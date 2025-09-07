Feeding nectarines to dogs: Here's why you need to be careful!

Fresh fruit is rich in vitamins, tasty, and versatile. But are dogs allowed to eat nectarines, or do the sweet fruits pose a health risk to them?

A dog must not eat all parts of a nectarine. © Midjourney/TAG24

Are sweet, crunchy nectarines a perfect snack for warm days? They are for humans, but are dogs allowed to eat nectarines?

Yes – in moderation, you can give your furry friend a piece of nectarine because they are considered an ideal source of vitamin A and valuable minerals.

Vitamin A strengthens and improves dogs' eyesight and makes their coats shine beautifully.

Minerals such as calcium and iron also strengthen the immune system.

However, only the flesh of the fruit is healthy for dogs – the seed is pure poison.

The amygdalin contained in the nectarine seed is broken down into highly toxic hydrocyanic acid (cyanide) when eaten, which can lead to symptoms of poisoning. In addition, a dog could swallow an entire seed, which could lead to intestinal obstruction and choking.

So if you want to share nectarines with your beloved four-legged friend, you should know exactly what to look out for and what to do.