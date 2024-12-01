Golden retriever adorably fails in attempt to help family decorate for Christmas!

Australia - The Christmas season is now in full swing, and golden retriever Sadie is ready to help her family decorate!

Sadie the dog may only be one year old, but she's already a big star on the internet!

Just this week, another clip of the bright golden furry friend went viral on TikTok.

In the twelve-second video, which was posted on her owner's TikTok page, you can see how the family's Christmas preparations are in full swing.

But the sweet golden retriever couldn't – and wouldn't! – just stand by and watch without helping out.

With a long string of lights wrapped around her head and body, the pup trudges through the room, watched closely by her animal siblings – two little dachshunds.

"trying to put up the Christmas tree with a VERY helpful golden retriever," the video's on-screen text reads.

Shortly after the chain of lights, Sadie can be seen with an ornament in her mouth as she shows off her helping skills to the camera!

"So helpful, we love her," the dog's owner wrote under the clip.