How to deal with matted dog hair: Cut, detangle, remove

By Evan Williams, Alexa Moustaka

Long coats in particular can quickly become matted. © 123RF/numphoto There are few things that signal an unhealthy or mistreated dog more than the state of its fur. When it comes to the state of its fur, though, matting is the ultimate signal for a dog that might be in trouble. It's a state of fur that, in many ways, is simply impossible to fix without shaving it all off, and can cause serious health problems and also spread disease. So, what should you do if you adopt a dog or own a dog that has matted fur? What causes a dog's hair to mat, what does it look like, and what can you do about it? How do you detangle, cut, and remove matted dog hair?

What causes matted dog hair?

The most common reason for a dog to end up with matted hair is when it hasn't been groomed properly. Since dogs became domesticated, they have relied on humans to deal with their coats, allowing them to get bigger and bigger before being cut or shaved off. As breeds have developed, their hair has also changed, with many dogs getting longer and sometimes curlier hair that will easily get tangled and, without proper maintenance, end up matted and nasty. This then means that if a dog goes stray or is owned by a person who either doesn't know or doesn't care about the state of its fur, a dog can easily end up with fur that's matted. Still, it's not just down to neglect. Dogs that have particularly long hair can find that it mats extremely quickly and extremely easily. Your perfect pooch will, for example, end up with matted hair if it has gone for a swim and not been properly dried. In most cases like this, though, the matting won't be too severe and can probably be solved with a simple brush. It's incredibly important to pay attention to your dog's hair, though, and something that should be taken very seriously.

What does matted dog fur look like?

Matted fur can be identified as fur that is not just tangled but looks like it has fused together into a kind of "mat." This is where it gets its name, as matting basically knits together the many tiny strands of hair that make up your dog's coat, forming clumps and strands that are almost impossible to brush out. In many cases, a dog's matted fur will also have picked up a lot of dirt, dust, food, and, if it has gone for a swim, water. It is for this reason that your dog will likely look especially disgusting when its fur has matted in a major way. Keep in mind that such extreme matting can be very unhygienic and even dangerous for your dog's health.

Important: The best way to keep your dog from matting is to groom it properly. We have a detailed guide on how to groom a dog to help you keep its hair in check. We also have a guide on how to clean a dog's ears and how to trim its nails, both of which are worth checking out as well.

Dogs with matted hair are often very uncomfortable, and they can get very sick. © 123RF/Vinkirill

Risks of matted dog hair

There are some pretty major risks associated with matted dog hair, as the hair collects all sorts of contaminants and parasites. It is recommended to take your dog to the veterinarian if you witness the symptoms of such risks and also to keep your dog's fur from getting so matted that it could be a problem. Here are the most common risks of matted dog hair: Skin irritation: Matted areas can lead to skin irritation, which can then lead to more serious infections.

Matted areas can lead to skin irritation, which can then lead to more serious infections. Parasite infestations: The felt knots and felt plates in the dog's coat provide an ideal nesting place for bacteria and parasites.

The felt knots and felt plates in the dog's coat provide an ideal nesting place for bacteria and parasites. Bad hygiene: The poor hygiene caused by a matted coat can mean that your dog will get sick more often and could even get ill from consuming something stuck to its coat.

The poor hygiene caused by a matted coat can mean that your dog will get sick more often and could even get ill from consuming something stuck to its coat. Serious infections: In many cases, serious infections can be caused by matted hair. These infections can then become hard to treat (and detect) because of that same hair.

In many cases, serious infections can be caused by matted hair. These infections can then become hard to treat (and detect) because of that same hair. Pain: Because matted fur easily catches on things and can also produce a pulling sensation and heaviness in itself, seriously matted dog hair can cause a lot of pain for your pup.

Because matted fur easily catches on things and can also produce a pulling sensation and heaviness in itself, seriously matted dog hair can cause a lot of pain for your pup. Injury detection: Seeing as your dog's hair is so matted that it forms an effective blanket over its body, it can be very hard to detect when it has been cut or hurt in some physical way.

Seeing as your dog's hair is so matted that it forms an effective blanket over its body, it can be very hard to detect when it has been cut or hurt in some physical way. Accidents: Matted hair makes it far more likely that your dog will have an accident that may result in a physical injury. As we have discussed, this injury will then be hard to detect. If your dog is suffering from any issues related to the matting of its fur, it is best to simply have its hair removed and allowed to regrow. Such issues can be serious and need to be dealt with both speedily and carefully.

How to prevent matted dog hair

It's incredibly important to prevent the matting of dog hair when possible. © imago/imagebroker Prevention is, as usual, the word of the day. It's a tired but truthful cliché that it's better to avoid the problem in the first place so that you neither need to worry about the outcome nor the solution. Luckily for you, it's actually not too hard to avoid your dog getting matted hair, with just a few basic daily routines doing the trick. So, how do you prevent a dog from getting matted hair? Brush your dog regularly: Try to give your darling doggo a regular brush each day, making sure to get out all those smaller tangles that, with a bit of time, could become larger tangles and even begin the process of matting. Make it a ritual, and give your pup a treat afterward.

Try to give your darling doggo a regular brush each day, making sure to get out all those smaller tangles that, with a bit of time, could become larger tangles and even begin the process of matting. Make it a ritual, and give your pup a treat afterward. Bathe your dog afterward: Once you have brushed your dog, make a habit of giving it a nice bath at least once a week, brushing both before and after the bath to make sure that its hair dries properly. Keep in mind that it needs to be brushed before it gets wet, as the water can make things worse.

Once you have brushed your dog, make a habit of giving it a nice bath at least once a week, brushing both before and after the bath to make sure that its hair dries properly. Keep in mind that it needs to be brushed before it gets wet, as the water can make things worse. Go to the groomer: Once a month, take your dog to the groomer to have it looked after. Your groomer should maintain its claws and keep its hair cut nice and short (or at least in an organized and tidy way). Dogs Dog delivers whopping number of puppies after being rescued The best way to prevent your dog from having its hair matted is a three-pronged approach: Brush your dog every day, bathe your dog every week, and groom your dog every month. It's simple!

What should I do about matted dog hair?

Having failed to prevent your dog's hair from reaching the point that it's severely matted and nasty, there are a number of steps that you need to take. Ultimately, detangling matted dog hair will only ever be possible before it has reached a certain point. As a result, matted dog hair likely just needs to be removed carefully, and your dog needs to be treated by a medical professional. We certainly recommend that it would be best for you to get a proper dog groomer or veterinarian to undergo the following process, as they'll be able to remove matted dog hair much more carefully and precisely than you.

Matted dog hair can often only be dealt with by shaving it all off. © IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

How to detangle matted dog hair

As soon as your dog's fur starts to mat, you need to get moving. Matted fur can be easy to solve at the beginning but, if left alone for too long, can get to the point that the only solution available is to simply cut it out entirely. You don't want this for obvious reasons – your dog will be very uncomfortable without its fur. We would recommend simply using a brush wherever possible, going with the grain of the hair, and making sure that your dog is comfortable while doing so. Alternatively, though, you can take a seat and relax – regular grooming is a fantastic idea, as we previously suggested. Here's the best way to detangle matted dog hair: Step 1: Get yourself a detangling agent. You can get these at most pet stores as a spray that can be applied to matted fur before brushing.

Get yourself a detangling agent. You can get these at most pet stores as a spray that can be applied to matted fur before brushing. Step 2: Get yourself a de-matting tool/brush. Again, you can get these from pet stores, and they are specially designed brushes designed to detangle dog hair.

Get yourself a de-matting tool/brush. Again, you can get these from pet stores, and they are specially designed brushes designed to detangle dog hair. Step 3: Apply the detangling agent liberally (as per the package recommendations) and let it soak in properly.

Apply the detangling agent liberally (as per the package recommendations) and let it soak in properly. Step 4: Gently use the detangling tool to brush out the clumps and remove low-level matting. Keep in mind that detangling is only an option for dog hair that isn't really badly matted. If your dog's hair is at the extreme end of the spectrum, it's time to get chopping.

How to cut and remove extremely matted dog hair

We would suggest going to a veterinarian or a professional dog groomer to have more severe matting treated. In many cases, they will be able to fix the matting and then give you a hair care routine to follow for a few weeks. Alternatively, though, you could simply remove the offending hair. Here's how to cut out and remove matted dog hair: Step 1 - Gently loosen the matting with your hands: Be extra careful and use your fingers to slowly pull apart the matting where possible. Do not tug on the hair, though, and pay attention to whether your dog is in pain.

Be extra careful and use your fingers to slowly pull apart the matting where possible. Do not tug on the hair, though, and pay attention to whether your dog is in pain. Step 2 - Work on the matting with your brush : Now, run the brush carefully over the matted area to loosen the tangles. Take your time; you may still be able to fix a bit of the matting in certain areas.

: Now, run the brush carefully over the matted area to loosen the tangles. Take your time; you may still be able to fix a bit of the matting in certain areas. Step 3 - Carefully cut out matted fur: In areas where the matting is so severe that it can no longer be combed out, it's time for the hair to simply be cut off. Use scissors or specially designed clippers for this purpose. Preferably, go to your groomer or vet.

In areas where the matting is so severe that it can no longer be combed out, it's time for the hair to simply be cut off. Use scissors or specially designed clippers for this purpose. Preferably, go to your groomer or vet. Step 4 - Wash your dog after, not before, the procedure: After any haircut, you need to thoroughly wash your dog. A good dog bath will both revitalize its skin and help to maintain its coat. Just make sure you do it afterward because water will make the matting way worse. It might seem pretty straightforward to just cut out your dog's matted hair, but it's not. This is a job for a professional as an amateur will create an uneven doggy hair cut which will be uncomfortable both on the dog and on the eyes.

Best dog clippers for matted dog hair

It's best to go to a groomer or veterinarian to have your dog's matted hair shaved. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images We are not going to suggest any specific products here, but would like to make a few recommendations based on what you need when dealing with matted fur. Of course, your first port of call should be the advice given to you by your veterinarian. If that was no good, then ask the experts at your local pet store to help you out. When buying a set of dog clippers, though, look out for these things: Blades that are an appropriate size for your dog's fur type and length.

A safety guard to prevent your clippers from cutting your dog's sensitive skin.

A comfortable grip that won't slip and cause unnecessary injuries.

Battery powered for ease-of-use, but a battery life that isn't too short.

You want your clippers to be quiet so as not to scare your doggo. Be very careful with your choice of dog clippers, and make sure that it is appropriate for the task at hand. Don't be scared of asking for advice, there's no shame in it.

Matted dog fur needs to be dealt with