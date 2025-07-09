Cat isn't happy about new puppy – then Golden Retriever brother comes to the rescue!

Sweet puppy dog Marshall became fast friends with his Golden Retriever brother Clyde, but what happened when the family tried to introduce the new animal addition to their cat?

The two Red Golden Retrievers Marshall and Clyde have been inseparable ever since they met, except that there is a cat in their household. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@carolinaretrievers

The kitty was horrified, to say the least, when she was recently brought over to meet the new dog in her home.

The drama can be seen in a viral TikTok video in which Marshall the puppy appears quite frightened in his owner's arms as the cat snarls at the little one.

Big brother Clyde, who has been there from the start, seems to have seen this coming – and he has a plan.

He immediately goes to his kitty roommate and tries to calm her down with a doggy kiss.

The owner of the two mismatched animals also tries to smooth things over and strokes her cat to calm her down.

But the kitty is inconsolable, hissing at the poor puppy again and again. Clyde, on the other hand, doesn't let up, sniffing relentlessly at the cat and trying to appease her with more kisses.

Although his efforts don't pay off with the cat, they do with the TikTok audience. But the owner of the animals doesn't want to leave it at that.