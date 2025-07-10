Dog is sad to be separated from her owner – then she makes an unexpected bestie!

Netherlands - Many owners feel guilty when they have to temporarily leave their dog in someone else's care. But what happens when the pooch makes a new BFF along the way?

Juna looks sad as she goes to the parents of her owner Anouk (26). © Screenshot/TikTok/@juna.the.doodle

Anouk (26) knew from previous meetings that her lively Goldendoodle Juna and her parents' old Golden Retriever Vince didn't get along well in the past.

The little female was simply too demanding for the 13-year-old male.

Last month, the Dutch woman had to resort to her parents' help again – but when Anouk saw the photos they later sent her of the two dogs, she could hardly believe her eyes.

Together with her boyfriend, Anouk looked at the adorable snapshots of the pups bonding up a storm!

"We were hoping they would get along, but couldn't imagine what we saw in the photos," Anouk told Newsweek.