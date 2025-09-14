"Reverse sneezing" in dogs: causes, symptoms, treatment, and tips to keep your pup safe

Why is your dog "reverse sneezing"? This is probably a question that some dog owners ask when their pet suddenly starts making strange wheezing sounds.

By Clara Danneberg, Steffi Feldman

Why is your dog making strange noises? Are they having an asthma attack or in danger of suffocating? This is probably what some dog owners ask themselves when their dog suddenly starts "reverse sneezing."

Sudden backward sneezing in dogs usually frightens both animals and their owners. © Unsplash/Sébastien Lavalaye In specialist circles, reverse sneezing is sometimes also referred to as "reverse coughing."

There are numerous videos circulating on the internet in which dogs make strange rattling noises and then look at the camera in horror. What some dog owners seem to find funny causes others serious concern. In most cases, however, the fear is unfounded, because even if a dog sneezing backwards sounds very dangerous, it is not normally life-threatening.

What is reverse sneezing in dogs?

Backward sneezing in dogs is not a direct disease, but rather a reflex that is triggered by irritation in the nasopharynx above the soft palate. Similar to coughing or sneezing, dogs cannot suppress such a muscle spasm. As the name suggests, backward sneezing is the opposite of sneezing. When a dog sneezes backwards, it sucks in a lot of air through its nose quickly and jerkily.

In which breeds of dogs does backward sneezing most frequently occur?

Theoretically, any dog can sneeze backwards, but some dog breeds are more prone to sneezing backwards than others for anatomical reasons. Backward sneezing is more common in short-headed ("brachycephalic") dog breeds, which have a smaller larynx and a narrower windpipe, which is why their soft palate is more easily irritated. Breeds with strongly rounded heads and short noses, or small dogs with a short neck, also tend to sneeze backwards. These dog breeds, for example, often tend to sneeze backwards: Boxer

Bulldog

Cavalier King

Charles Spaniel

Chihuahua

French Bulldog

Maltese

Molosser

Pug

Pekingese

Terriers Backward sneezing can also occur in cats, but this is very rare.

Short-headed dog breeds such as Pugs tend to sneeze backwards more often. © Unsplash/Diana Parkhouse

Causes of backward sneezing in dogs

A physical reflex is usually triggered by an external stimulus. Backward sneezing in dogs is caused by irritation of the nasopharynx or the region above the soft palate (rhinopharynx.) Possible triggers for reverse sneezing in dogs: Stress or excitement, e.g. during play

Exertion

Scents e.g. room sprays, cleaning agents, perfume, cigarette smoke

Food, drink (fast eating, type of food)

Dust and other particles in the air

Allergies

Small parts in the nasopharynx e.g. a piece of a branch

Inflammation in the nose, mouth, throat, or tonsils of the dog

Nasal mites

Growths, e.g. due to cancer

Breed-related anatomy

Overweight

Their collar is too tight

Sudden change in temperature in the environment Ideally, dog owners will find the cause of their dog's backward sneezing and eliminate it accordingly.

How to recognize reverse sneezing in dogs

If the dog sneezes backwards, it sounds as if the animal is pulling up mucus in its nose. The sound is similar to a grunt, short snoring, or even rattling. Other physical signs of backward sneezing in dogs are Tense body

Closed mouth and the corners of the mouth pulled far back

Stretched neck and a slightly raised head

Esually a straight, sometimes slightly rounded back

Elbows splayed out from the body

Jerky intake of air While sneezing backwards, dogs themselves often appear very anxious, frightened, and stare ahead with their eyes wide open. Sometimes it can happen that the dog sneezes backwards and then vomits. Normally, harmless backward sneezing in dogs is over after a few seconds.

If dogs eat too quickly, it can happen that pieces of food get into the nasopharynx and they sneeze backwards. © Unsplash/Kabo

Top tips: What can you do to stop your dog sneezing backwards?

A dog sneezing backwards may sound terrible, but in most cases, dog owners do not need to take any countermeasures. The usual backwards sneezing usually only lasts a few seconds, and the dog is fine afterwards. If you follow the tips below, you can help your dog get over the backward sneeze. 1st tip: Always keep calm. In any case, dog owners should remain calm when their dog suddenly sneezes backward. Their own mood is transferred to the animal. If you panic, you also increase the dog's fear and stress, which could make the backward sneezing even worse. 2nd tip: Trigger the dog's swallowing reflex. If you also want to help the animal and are really confident, you can encourage it to swallow. The following can trigger a swallowing reflex in the dog: Offering something to drink

Offer a treat

Gently massage the larynx

Lift the chest slightly or tap it lightly

Press the nose for a few seconds

Hold the cheeks so that more air passes through the nose Regardless of what measures are taken to prevent backward sneezing, the most important thing is that the dog does not get even more riled up as that can make breathing problems worse.

Conclusion: Reverse sneezing in dogs is rarely a case for the vet

Although backward sneezing in dogs is usually harmless, dog owners should keep a close eye on their dogs. If the dog does not stop sneezing backwards, it should be examined by a vet. The same applies if the dog sneezes backwards very often over a longer period of time, for example, if it sneezes backwards several times a day for several days. If the dog also shows other symptoms such as nosebleeds, breathing difficulties, and is very tired, listless, or otherwise behaves abnormally after sneezing, then the animal should be urgently presented to a vet.