Dachshund dog shows her love with a big smooch in viral video!

Sometimes all it takes is a few seconds to become a star on the Internet! That's exactly the case with little Chloe the Dachshund dog. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@chloe_dachshund

A few days ago, Chloe's owner uploaded a new video of the pooch to her personal TikTok page.

Since then, the clip, which lasts just five seconds in length, has gone viral.

In it, Chloe seemingly kisses the camera, her tail wagging happily behind her.

With the tip of her tongue outstretched, the four-legged friend practically has the cell phone pressed into her face.

With a classic puzzled Dachshund look, Chloe seems to be wondering what her owner is doing.

On TikTok, her owner added a clear "kiss" sound effect over the close-up of the dog – and a huge hit was born.

With a whopping 15.2 million views and counting, it's safe to say that the dog has reached the level of internet superstardom!