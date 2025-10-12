Sheprador: Learn all about the energetic Labrador-Shepherd breed mix

What is a Sheprador? From appearance to behavior, find out now whether the Labrador-Shepherd mix is right for you in this handy dog guide.

By Marcel Nasser, Steffi Feldman

Immerse yourself in the world of the Labrador-Shepherd mix, also known as the Sheprador! From appearance to behavior, find out now whether the Labrador-Shepherd mix is right for you in this handy dog guide.

Sheprador: A portrait of the popular Labrador-Shepherd mix

What do you think a Labrador-Shepherd mix looks like as a puppy and fully grown?

Shepherd-Labrador-Mix

Labrador (Great Britain) Height: 20 to 27 inches Weight: 50 to 95 pounds Life expectancy: 10 to 14 years Coat type: short to medium length, dense Coat color: sandy, brown, black Character: intelligent, friendly, social, affectionate, playful Suitable for beginners: only to a limited extent

What is a Sheprador?

The Sheprador is a so-called hybrid breed, which is created when two purebred dogs mate and have offspring. In this case, a Sheprador is a mix of German Shepherd and Labrador.

Labrador-Shepherd mix: Personality

As with all mixed breeds or hybrid breeds, it is not possible to make general statements on dog personality and temperament. Rather, it depends on the individual dog and its individual character. The characteristics of the parent breeds can be inherited and pronounced to different degrees. Possible characteristics of the Labrador Friendly, sweet

Cheerful

Even-tempered Possible characteristics of a German Shepherd dog Alert, protective

Cautious, reserved towards strangers

Great urge to move

Does not like to be alone

Loyal However, a German Shepherd-Labrador mix tends to be very intelligent, affectionate, sweet, and playful.

This is what mixed breeds of German Shepherd and Labrador dogs look like

A dog mix of German shepherd and Labrador can look very different, e.g. the color of one of the parents may prevail, or there may be a mixture of both parent dogs. In addition, Labrador-Shepherd mix puppies can have the upright ears typical of Shepherds, the drooping, floppy ears of a Labrador, or even an intermediate form of both variants. The following TikTok video shows just how cute a Labrador-Shepherd mix puppy can look.

More to know about the German Shepherd-Labrador mix