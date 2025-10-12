Sheprador: Learn all about the energetic Labrador-Shepherd breed mix
Immerse yourself in the world of the Labrador-Shepherd mix, also known as the Sheprador! From appearance to behavior, find out now whether the Labrador-Shepherd mix is right for you in this handy dog guide.
Sheprador: A portrait of the popular Labrador-Shepherd mix
Name:
- Labrador-Shepherd mix
- Shepherd-Labrador-Mix
- Sheprador
Origin:
- Shepherd (Germany)
- Labrador (Great Britain)
Height: 20 to 27 inches
Weight: 50 to 95 pounds
Life expectancy: 10 to 14 years
Coat type: short to medium length, dense
Coat color: sandy, brown, black
Character: intelligent, friendly, social, affectionate, playful
Suitable for beginners: only to a limited extent
What is a Sheprador?
The Sheprador is a so-called hybrid breed, which is created when two purebred dogs mate and have offspring. In this case, a Sheprador is a mix of German Shepherd and Labrador.
Labrador-Shepherd mix: Personality
As with all mixed breeds or hybrid breeds, it is not possible to make general statements on dog personality and temperament. Rather, it depends on the individual dog and its individual character. The characteristics of the parent breeds can be inherited and pronounced to different degrees.
Possible characteristics of the Labrador
- Friendly, sweet
- Cheerful
- Even-tempered
Possible characteristics of a German Shepherd dog
- Alert, protective
- Cautious, reserved towards strangers
- Great urge to move
- Does not like to be alone
- Loyal
However, a German Shepherd-Labrador mix tends to be very intelligent, affectionate, sweet, and playful.
This is what mixed breeds of German Shepherd and Labrador dogs look like
A dog mix of German shepherd and Labrador can look very different, e.g. the color of one of the parents may prevail, or there may be a mixture of both parent dogs.
In addition, Labrador-Shepherd mix puppies can have the upright ears typical of Shepherds, the drooping, floppy ears of a Labrador, or even an intermediate form of both variants.
The following TikTok video shows just how cute a Labrador-Shepherd mix puppy can look.
More to know about the German Shepherd-Labrador mix
If you are thinking about getting a Labrador-Shepherd mix, you should be aware of the following points about the hybrid breed.
- Does not like to be left alone; too much time can lead to frustration and a destructive urge
- Tends to bark – especially in unfamiliar situations
- It is very voracious, risk of obesity
- Needs a lot of exercise
- Can shed a little more during the shedding period
- Gets along well with other dogs and cats
- Gets along well with children
For the last two points, it is extremely important that a Sheprador is well-socialized and consistently trained at a young age. If it is taught to be considerate, it will live together with other pets and children without any problems.
However, other animals and small children can be intimidated by its size and energy – this must be kept in mind. This also includes, for example, getting a dog out of the habit of jumping on you.
Experience in dog training is therefore an advantage, which is why a Labrador-Shepherd mix is only suitable for beginners to a limited extent.
Cover photo: Fotomontage: 123RF/sinenkiy, 123RF/tommeaker