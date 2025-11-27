Which Thanksgiving foods are dangerous for dogs to eat?

Thanksgiving Day might mean tasty dishes for you and your loved ones, but many have extremely harmful ingredients for dogs. Find out foods to avoid on TAG24!

By Taylor Kamnetz

When you think about Thanksgiving, food is at the front of your mind. But for those who have pets, Thanksgiving can be tricky, as some of our favorite holiday dishes and desserts are actually harmful to dogs. Check out below what foods you should keep away from your furry friends!

There are some Thanksgiving dishes that can be dangerous for dogs to consume! © Collage: Unsplash/@jediahowen & @moob Whether you're celebrating Thanksgiving solo, with family, or opting for a Friendsgiving with your crew, there are some things you should be mindful of on Turkey Day if there are going to be pets around. Though it might seem harmless to let your doggos partake in the feast by dropping them some food scraps from your plate, doing so can actually be pretty harmful to their health. Many foods like turkey and potatoes may be fine for dogs when served plain, but it's no secret that Thanksgiving noms are full of spices and creamy goodness that take each dish to the next level. While humans might enjoy chowing down on such deliciousness, it can be unhealthy for pets to eat! Check out this roundup of some of the foods you should avoid giving your fur babies at all costs.

Which holiday foods should dogs avoid?

Though your dog may be giving you puppy eyes while begging for bites of your Thanksgiving meal, it's best to get them their own dog-friendly treats. © Unsplash/@prochurchmedia 1. Turkey You might be wondering, "if turkey is dangerous for dogs, why is it often in dog food?" While plain, skinless turkey itself isn't bad for pets, Thanksgiving Day turkey usually contains a lot of seasoning and scraps of turkey skin, most of which can cause digestive issues for your pet pals. Additionally, dark turkey meat, the skin, and turkey bones can also cause similar issues that may cost you an emergency trip to the vet – or worse.



2. Raisins Raisins – which are just dehydrated grapes – might be delicious in different variations of stuffing and casseroles, but they are toxic for dogs. Your pet might be eying you for some hand-outs, but unfortunately, you'll have to let them down gently and use a different pet-friendly treat to reward their cuteness.



3. Nutmeg

You might think that of all days out of the year, Thanksgiving is one where it's okay to spoil your pup with a sweet treat for humans like a bite of pumpkin pie, apple pie, or pecan pie. However, these tasty desserts that are typical on Turkey Day generally contain nutmeg. If dogs consume this spice, which contains myristicin, they can experience hallucinations, increased heart rate, disorientation, abdominal pain, and even seizures per the American Kennel Club. If you want your pup to nom on some sweet goodness this Thanksgiving, swing by your local pet store for a special dessert that your pup can safely enjoy!



4. Onions & Garlic Onions and garlic – including the powdered versions of both – may make everything from mashed potatoes to green bean casserole taste a little better, but it's yet another ingredient that can harm your pup. Both ingredients, if consumed by dogs, can lead to anemia, a sometimes fatal condition. If you're not sure whether a dish includes these ingredients or not, it's best to play it safe and simply enjoy it all yourself!