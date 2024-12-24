Dog is trembling in the hallway – the reason has TikTok users scratching their heads

When Archie the dog 's owner recently decorated her home for the holidays, she never expected her pet to react like this!

When Archie the dog's owner recently decorated her home for the holidays, she never expected her pet to react like this! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@homeboundadventures

Amber Berger was extremely worried when she suddenly saw her Golden Retriever trembling in the hallway.

The usually cheerful dog seemed frozen with fear.

Confused, Amber tried to find out as quickly as possible what had caused this inexplicable reaction.

To her great surprise, it soon turned out that the trigger was a crude paper cut-out hanging on the wall – a picture of the train from the holiday book and movie The Polar Express.

Amber could hardly believe that a simple picture had frightened her dog so much!

She promptly shared the video on TikTok to viral success.

"Our Polar Express train had Archie spiraling," the dog's owner wrote in the video's caption.

"This dog and the things hes afraid of are hysterical," she added.