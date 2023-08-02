Dog jumps into fountain for a swim as owner hilariously fails to coax her out
Ourense, Spain - A dog in Spain has gone viral after taking a rebellious swim in a fountain and outsmarting her owner's attempts to get her out.
When Anina Castilla Pelaéz went for a walk with her dog Vela, she stopped off at a friend's café.
Things were going perfectly well until they arrived in front of the building, and her four-legged friend suddenly noticed that her leash was loose - and started to run!
Speaking with The Dodo, Pelaéz said that Vela then disappeared for a moment, but she knew immediately where to look for the runaway pup.
Only a few steps away from the café is a magnificent fountain, and Vela is quite the swimmer. The adorable pup simply can't resist a nice dip into any stream, puddle, or other water source she stumbles upon!
Arriving at the fountain, Vela made a giant leap and dove into the cool water shortly after - much to the delight of the passers-by.
Pelaéz joked that her pup looked like a little kid as she played and admitted that while she was a bit embarrassed by the ordeal, she couldn't help but smile.
Dog makes millions laugh with fountain dive
After the dog had splashed in the waves, her owner finally set about getting her out of the fountain again, but it turned out to be much more difficult than expected!
In fact, in the end, Pelaéz had no choice but to climb in herself and pull the naughty dog towards her.
The sight was quite a hilarious delight for those in the area, who clapped and cheered on the owner's valiant efforts to catch the happy pup.
In the adorable clip of the ordeal, Pelaéz is seen grabbing Vela and coaxing her out of the water - before the dog manages to wrangle away and get back to her swim!
When Vela was finally pulled out of the water for good, she was wagging her tail with joy...and probably already thinking about her next adventure!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Ourense - Galicia