Dog jumps into fountain for a swim as owner hilariously fails to coax her out

Ourense, Spain - A dog in Spain has gone viral after taking a rebellious swim in a fountain and outsmarting her owner's attempts to get her out.

Anina Castilla Pelaéz had to jump into a fountain to get her dog, Vela, out as she playfully swam. © Screenshot/Facebook/Ourense - Galicia

When Anina Castilla Pelaéz went for a walk with her dog Vela, she stopped off at a friend's café.

Things were going perfectly well until they arrived in front of the building, and her four-legged friend suddenly noticed that her leash was loose - and started to run!

Speaking with The Dodo, Pelaéz said that Vela then disappeared for a moment, but she knew immediately where to look for the runaway pup.

Only a few steps away from the café is a magnificent fountain, and Vela is quite the swimmer. The adorable pup simply can't resist a nice dip into any stream, puddle, or other water source she stumbles upon!

Arriving at the fountain, Vela made a giant leap and dove into the cool water shortly after - much to the delight of the passers-by.

Pelaéz joked that her pup looked like a little kid as she played and admitted that while she was a bit embarrassed by the ordeal, she couldn't help but smile.