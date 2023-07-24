Dog leads rescuer on an emotional hunt for her missing puppies

Cleveland, Texas - After a woman named Zully Vasquez Ventura rescued a dog in Texas, she soon discovered the pup needed even more help than she realized.

A dog in Texas led her rescuer on an emotional search to find her missing puppies after they had wound up separated on the streets. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/vasquez_zully

Speaking with The Dodo, Ventura explained that the dog was "just desperate."

"I put her in my car and drove home so I could hold her and care for her."

Once there, the emaciated four-legged friend was given something to drink and eat, but Nala, as Ventura later called her, still seemed worried.

To distract her a little, the rescuer gave her a bath, and while she was looking at the dog a little more closely, she finally realized what was going on.

Nala was producing milk, but where were her puppies?