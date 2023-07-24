Dog leads rescuer on an emotional hunt for her missing puppies

A dog in Texas led her rescuer on an emotional search to find her missing puppies after they had wound up separated on the streets.

By Christian Norm

Cleveland, Texas - After a woman named Zully Vasquez Ventura rescued a dog in Texas, she soon discovered the pup needed even more help than she realized.

A dog in Texas led her rescuer on an emotional search to find her missing puppies after they had wound up separated on the streets.
A dog in Texas led her rescuer on an emotional search to find her missing puppies after they had wound up separated on the streets.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/vasquez_zully

Speaking with The Dodo, Ventura explained that the dog was "just desperate."

"I put her in my car and drove home so I could hold her and care for her."

Once there, the emaciated four-legged friend was given something to drink and eat, but Nala, as Ventura later called her, still seemed worried.

Meet TikTok's top three dogs of the week bringing laughter and joy!
Dogs Meet TikTok's top three dogs of the week bringing laughter and joy!

To distract her a little, the rescuer gave her a bath, and while she was looking at the dog a little more closely, she finally realized what was going on.

Nala was producing milk, but where were her puppies?

Viral TikTok shows emotional dog rescue and search for missing puppies

Nala and her six puppies have been reunited, with six of the little ones already finding their forever homes.
Nala and her six puppies have been reunited, with six of the little ones already finding their forever homes.  © Screenshot/TikTok/vasquez_zully

In search of the babies, Ventura brought Nala back into her car to drive back to the spot she was found.

Once on the road, the Texas native says that the dog knew exactly where they needed to go.

"Her ears got really pointy, and her nose started moving a lot. She was sniffing for miles, [then] all the sudden she took [off] running," Ventura explained.

Baby orangutan gets sweet "Lion King" moment and could spark new generation
Zoos Baby orangutan gets sweet "Lion King" moment and could spark new generation

Because Nala was running on a leash, she pulled her rescuer along with her until the two arrived at an abandoned house, where six sweet puppies were already eagerly waiting for their mom.

"I let go of the leash so she [could] reunite with her babies," Ventura said. "I was in disbelief…I was so grateful they were still alive."

Three of Nala's puppies have already found their forever homes, while Nala and the three others are awaiting adoption in Houston.

Ventura shared Nala's emotional story in a TikTok, which has since gone viral with nearly a million likes and over 8 million views.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/vasquez_zully

More on Dogs: