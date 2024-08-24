Dog looks heartbroken – but the reason behind it has TikTokers in stitches!

Moose the Golden Retriever dog peers up at the camera with a look of utter betrayal and defeat – but the real reason behind such apparent despair is kind of hilarious.

With his snout on the table and a blank stare, this dog mourns because he is not allowed to snack. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Hannahxbloch

In her viral TikTok video, dog mom Hannah Bloch immediately clarifies what's going on.

"Pls pray for Moose – there's nothing wrong with him we just told him he's not allowed to have any of our chocolate milkshake," explains the on-screen text.

This course of action is understandable since chocolate is famously toxic to dogs!

But try telling that to Moose... for him, the ban on snacking seems like the end of the world.

To convey this feeling even more clearly, the clip was set to tragic music.

In the Arms of an Angel by Sarah McLachlan plays while the pathetic-looking pooch stares off into space with big sad eyes, his snout resting on the table.

According to VCA Animals – a company that looks after animal health – chocolate can cause vomiting, diarrhea, palpitations, and increased panting in dogs.