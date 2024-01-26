Dog loves to swing at the playground and TikTokers can't look away!

By Clemens Grosz

A dog named Tank is all about swinging, and TikTokers love it!

Most people would probably grin if they caught sight of this Yorkshire Terrier at the playground.

That's because 9-year-old Tank has discovered how much fun it is to swing!

Now every time his owners take him to the park, the little dog insists on sitting in the swing for a while.

A video of the sweet pooch swinging has millions of TikToker giggling.

Tank clearly likes to swing for a long time, too, because his owner has devised a way to push (or pull) her dog from the comfort of a park bench.

She's cleverly attached the animal's leash to the seat where she can easily pull the sweet doggo back and forth with just a flick of her wrist!

TikTokers love the clip of Tank the dog swinging at the playground!

This dog loves feeling the wind in his fur as he swings the day away!
This dog loves feeling the wind in his fur as he swings the day away!

This adorable TikTok video of Tank swinging boasts more than 28.7 million views and counting!

Thousands have gushed over the cuteness in the comments.

"That's so cute," one TikTok exclaimed.

Another thinks "he's having the time of his life"

And Tank the Yorkshire Terrier isn't new to swinging, either.

A similar video of Tank enjoying the wind in his fur as he swings back and forth went viral in March 2023 as well!

It's safe to say that playing on the swing is this Yorkie's thing.

His owners confirm as much in his TikTok bio: "Tank’s my name, swinging is my game."

Have you ever tried to put your dog on a swing?

Cover photo: College: Screenshots/TikTok/@tank_ms

