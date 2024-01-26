Dog loves to swing at the playground and TikTokers can't look away!

A dog named Tank is all about swinging, and TikTokers love it! © College: Screenshots/TikTok/@tank_ms

Most people would probably grin if they caught sight of this Yorkshire Terrier at the playground.

That's because 9-year-old Tank has discovered how much fun it is to swing!

Now every time his owners take him to the park, the little dog insists on sitting in the swing for a while.

A video of the sweet pooch swinging has millions of TikToker giggling.

Tank clearly likes to swing for a long time, too, because his owner has devised a way to push (or pull) her dog from the comfort of a park bench.

She's cleverly attached the animal's leash to the seat where she can easily pull the sweet doggo back and forth with just a flick of her wrist!