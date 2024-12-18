Dog owners drive over 4,000 miles so senior golden retriever can enjoy holidays with family!

Set to visit family over 4,000 miles away, these dog owners didn't want to leave their beloved golden retriever, Jake, behind. Flying didn't seem to be an option, so they came up with a different solution!

So as not to leave her 17-year-old four-legged friend alone over the holidays, Tasha Ryland (30) and her partner decided to make the long journey to her family by car.

The couple shared a video of this exciting adventure on TikTok, and it quickly went viral.

The clip offers cute insights into the trio's long car journey, where they set up a cozy spot for Jake in the back seat – complete with cuddly toys and soft pillows.

It's no wonder that the golden retriever felt completely at home there and was able to take a relaxing nap during the journey!

"what a privilege it is to drive 7,000 km across the country instead of flying a couple of hours so we can bring our 17.5 year old dog home for the holidays," the video's on-screen text read.