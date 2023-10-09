Dog rescued after a hit-and-run makes miraculous recovery
Ukraine - Animal rescuers from Ukraine found a dog on the side of the road that had been hit by a car. They didn't know the full extent of its injuries until they took it to the vet, however.
Olena and her colleague were driving when they spotted something on the side of the road. As the animal rescuers from Odessa's Love Furry Friends got closer, they realized it was an injured dog.
They shared the story of the rescue on their YouTube Channel, describing how they pulled over to find a female dog that was severely injured but still breathing. The women carefully moved the poor pooch into their car and took her to the vet.
The rescuers could see that the dog was in bad shape, but the vet's assessment was heart-wrenching.
It was determined that the dog had been lying on the side of the road for days after being hit by a car.
Her left eye was beyond saving and she had a bloody wound on her side. The accident had also left her with blood in her lungs.
But that wasn't the worst of the dog's injuries.
This sad story has a happy ending for Sophie the dog
After examining the dog involved in the hit-and-run, the vet discovered that the dog's back legs appeared paralyzed.
Olena and her colleague knew that they couldn't give the dog they'd named Sophie the kind of care she would need.
They sent Sophie to an animal rehabilitation clinic instead where, thanks to specialized training sessions, Sophie learned to walk again.
Once this pooch was back on all four paws, she moved over to Love Furry Friends where Olena and her team took her in with great care. They took some glamor shots of the cute doggo and shared them online, which helped Sophie find a new forever home in Berlin, Germany.
This dog was lucky to find animal rescuers willing to help her recover and find a family!
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel