Dog rescued after a hit-and-run makes miraculous recovery

Ukraine - Animal rescuers from Ukraine found a dog on the side of the road that had been hit by a car. They didn't know the full extent of its injuries until they took it to the vet, however.

Olena (r.) and her colleague try to carry the dog as safely as possible to the car. © Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel

Olena and her colleague were driving when they spotted something on the side of the road. As the animal rescuers from Odessa's Love Furry Friends got closer, they realized it was an injured dog.

They shared the story of the rescue on their YouTube Channel, describing how they pulled over to find a female dog that was severely injured but still breathing. The women carefully moved the poor pooch into their car and took her to the vet.

The rescuers could see that the dog was in bad shape, but the vet's assessment was heart-wrenching.

It was determined that the dog had been lying on the side of the road for days after being hit by a car.

Her left eye was beyond saving and she had a bloody wound on her side. The accident had also left her with blood in her lungs.

But that wasn't the worst of the dog's injuries.