Dog teams up with police officer to rescue owner from frozen lake

Grand Traverse County, Michigan - Bystanders on the shores of Arbutus Lake in Michigan called 911 on Thursday after seeing a man fall through the ice of the frozen lake. The victim's dog and a police officer then worked together to rescue him.

A dog named Ruby helped rescue her owner who had fallen through the ice of a frozen lake. © Screenshot/X/@mspnorthernmi

Officer Kammeron Bennetts' phone rang at around 11:45 AM on Thursday.

The officer learned that a 65-year-old man was in distress, per Michigan State Police's statement. The man had fallen through the ice in a frozen lake.

Once at the scene, Officer Bennetts quickly realized that he couldn't reach the helpless man without putting himself in danger.

Fortunately, the victim wasn't alone. His dog, Ruby, was lying next to the hole where his owner was stuck.

Officer Bennetts' body camera footage shows him telling the man to call Ruby over, and the dog quickly came to him and joined the rescue effort.