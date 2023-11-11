"Dog Uber": Lazy pooch gets put to bed in the most adorable way
A now-viral video showing the ridiculous way that Ralphie the dog gets transported to the bedroom by his humans every night has got TikTokers cackling!
The viral clip was posted by TikTok user @ralphieboy15 on an account devoted to an adorable dog named Ralphie.
At over 512,500 views and counting, it's safe to say that the pooch is pretty popular. Subsequent videos of the dog have racked in millions more views, cementing Ralphie as a bona fide TikTok star!
The video that started it all shows a man gently dragging a dog bed – lounging dog and all! – into a bedroom, captioned, "How my dog gets transported from the loungeroom to the bedroom every night...(doesn't even flinch)."
A caption under the post reads, "Dog uber."
The original poster said in later comments that the doggo is a "9.5 year old baby" and is known to "cry in the night to get moved" to his humans' bedroom if he's left in the lounge.
TikTok users weigh in on Ralphie the dog's hilarious nighttime routine
"Ohhhhh he's trained you so well," one TikTok user commented on the post as another echoed, "Well we know who runs that house."
One user joked, "That baby was like what you looking at??? Nothing to see here. LOL"
"He knows he has the best life," mused another.
Sleep tight, Ralphie – and safe travels on the road to the bedroom!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ralphieboy15