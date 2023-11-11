"Dog Uber": Lazy pooch gets put to bed in the most adorable way

A now-viral video showing the ridiculous way that Ralphie the dog gets transported to the bedroom by his humans every night has got TikTokers cackling!

The viral clip was posted by TikTok user @ralphieboy15 on an account devoted to an adorable dog named Ralphie.

At over 512,500 views and counting, it's safe to say that the pooch is pretty popular. Subsequent videos of the dog have racked in millions more views, cementing Ralphie as a bona fide TikTok star!

The video that started it all shows a man gently dragging a dog bed – lounging dog and all! – into a bedroom, captioned, "How my dog gets transported from the loungeroom to the bedroom every night...(doesn't even flinch)."

A caption under the post reads, "Dog uber."



The original poster said in later comments that the doggo is a "9.5 year old baby" and is known to "cry in the night to get moved" to his humans' bedroom if he's left in the lounge.