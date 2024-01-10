Dog waits over 450 days in shelter: "He is a bundle of love and nobody wants him"

Galway, Ireland - A bull terrier mix named Dougie has had it hard, and things aren't looking up. This rescue dog has been waiting more than 450 days for someone to adopt him, and his rescuers are heartbroken.

This bull terrier mix is still looking for a family to love him after over a year at the shelter. © Screenshot/Facebook/MADRA - Mutts Anonymous Dog Rescue and Adoption

"Dougie had such a sad start in life," rescuers from Mutts Anonymous Dog Rescue and Adoption (MADRA) wrote on Facebook in early December, a year after he was rescued.

"He arrived to us in a dreadful state with open sores and very little coat left due to untreated mange; he looked like a defeated old boy," the rescuers said.

Dougie's caretakers worked

hard to help the sick dog, treating his wounds and helping him gain weight. Their efforts succeeded, and Dougie became healthy enough for adoption. But that was over a year ago.

Dougie is still at the shelter and looking for a family to love. "It's a tragedy," Marina Fiddler, co-founder of MADRA, told Newsweek. "He is a bundle of love, and nobody wants him."