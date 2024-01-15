Doggie odd couple's hilarious dynamic goes viral on TikTok!
Colorado - A dog named Turtle wants to play all the time, but his elderly doggie housemate doesn't feel the same. An adorable TikTok video of the two pups has been making TikTokers laugh!
Golden Retrievers are often cheerful creatures – and Turtle is no exception!
Turtle loves to play and is always trying to animate his 8-year-old sister Steven to play with him. She's not always in the mood for Turtle's energy, however, as a now-viral TikTok video shows.
In the video, Turtle tries to get Steven to play by licking her face, but she just bares her teeth and growls at him.
An oblivious Turtle doesn't get the message and keeps right on licking her face.
The TikTok clip boasts over 4.8 million views, and commenters think this odd couple's interaction is hysterical!
These two dogs are actually best buddies!
Even though most TikTokers think the Golden Retriever and elderly pooch's interaction is hilarious, a few were curious to find out more about the dogs' relationship.
Turtle and Steven's human told Newsweek that the two dogs do get along, but Steven is definitely in charge. "She is the boss," they said.
When Turtle first moved in, Steven wasn't that into having a Golden Retriever for a little brother and she snarled at him for a while.
These days, the dogs play at least once a day – though Steven often gets tired of Turtle's endless energy!
According to the dogs' owner, Steven "loves having a minion to boss around." All's well that ends well!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@adognamedturtle