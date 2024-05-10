Dog's hilarious stolen denture "grin" has TikTok in stitches!

This dog surprised his owner with an unusual "grin" one day – luckily, she had her phone with her to capture the absurd moment on video for TikTok to see!

By Christian Norm

Mailo the dog surprised his owner Lola with an unusual "grin" one day – luckily, the young lady had her cell phone with her to capture the absurd moment on video for all of TikTok to see!

Lola was amazed to see her dog Mailo grinning at her with human teeth!
Lola was amazed to see her dog Mailo grinning at her with human teeth!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lola.txm

In the clip, the dog comes around the corner while his owner is sitting in bed, and it immediately becomes apparent that something is wrong with the pooch's face.

What looks like a bizarre grin turns out to be something barely less absurd at second glance.

Mailo is wearing someone's dentures in his mouth!

Mischievous cats try to bunk with their lizard sibling!
Cats Mischievous cats try to bunk with their lizard sibling!

The video's caption appears to reveal that the pilfered pearly whites belong to Lola's grandmother.

Then suddenly the dog snaps the stolen teeth up into his mouth, hiding them from his shocked owner's view!

Mailo the dog's toothy tricks go viral on TikTik

Then suddenly the dog snaps the stolen teeth up into his mouth, hiding them from his shocked owner's view!
Then suddenly the dog snaps the stolen teeth up into his mouth, hiding them from his shocked owner's view!  © Screenshot/TikTok/@lola.txm

Lola wasn't the only one who got a kick out of this performance.

Since she published the clip on TikTok, it has already been viewed 2.6 million times and counting!

"He has an exceptional personality," Lola told The Dodo.

Dog decides her human's bath is the best time for show and tell!
Dogs Dog decides her human's bath is the best time for show and tell!

"The truth is, he's super cute and funny."

But how exactly did the pup get his paws on a pair of dentures in the first place?

Apparently, Mailo discovered them during a visit to Lola's grandma's house and immediately loved the new "toy!"

"I was very surprised to see it," said Lola, adding that it made her laugh a lot.

Her grandmother was also reportedly amused, though she's hopefully storing them somewhere safer from now on!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lola.txm

More on Dogs: