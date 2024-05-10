Dog's hilarious stolen denture "grin" has TikTok in stitches!

Mailo the dog surprised his owner Lola with an unusual "grin" one day – luckily, the young lady had her cell phone with her to capture the absurd moment on video for all of TikTok to see!

Lola was amazed to see her dog Mailo grinning at her with human teeth! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lola.txm

In the clip, the dog comes around the corner while his owner is sitting in bed, and it immediately becomes apparent that something is wrong with the pooch's face.

What looks like a bizarre grin turns out to be something barely less absurd at second glance.

Mailo is wearing someone's dentures in his mouth!

The video's caption appears to reveal that the pilfered pearly whites belong to Lola's grandmother.

Then suddenly the dog snaps the stolen teeth up into his mouth, hiding them from his shocked owner's view!

