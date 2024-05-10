Dog's hilarious stolen denture "grin" has TikTok in stitches!
Mailo the dog surprised his owner Lola with an unusual "grin" one day – luckily, the young lady had her cell phone with her to capture the absurd moment on video for all of TikTok to see!
In the clip, the dog comes around the corner while his owner is sitting in bed, and it immediately becomes apparent that something is wrong with the pooch's face.
What looks like a bizarre grin turns out to be something barely less absurd at second glance.
Mailo is wearing someone's dentures in his mouth!
The video's caption appears to reveal that the pilfered pearly whites belong to Lola's grandmother.
Then suddenly the dog snaps the stolen teeth up into his mouth, hiding them from his shocked owner's view!
Mailo the dog's toothy tricks go viral on TikTik
Lola wasn't the only one who got a kick out of this performance.
Since she published the clip on TikTok, it has already been viewed 2.6 million times and counting!
"He has an exceptional personality," Lola told The Dodo.
"The truth is, he's super cute and funny."
But how exactly did the pup get his paws on a pair of dentures in the first place?
Apparently, Mailo discovered them during a visit to Lola's grandma's house and immediately loved the new "toy!"
"I was very surprised to see it," said Lola, adding that it made her laugh a lot.
Her grandmother was also reportedly amused, though she's hopefully storing them somewhere safer from now on!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lola.txm