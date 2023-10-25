Dog's precious reaction to surprise from grandma warms hearts on TikTok

A dog had an adorably bewildered reaction to a surprise visit from a special someone in a viral new TikTok.

Anna the Staffordshire bull terrier was overjoyed by her grandma's surprise visit in a viral new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@annatherescue

When the Staffordshire bull terrier named Anna overcame her initial shock and realized that the person who came through the door was her beloved grandma, there was no stopping her!

Excited, the four-legged friend began to howl and wag her tail, after which Anna spun in circles several times, which her owner affectionately called the "zoomies."

Afterward, she licked her granny and let herself be petted.

"She doesn't know where to put her joy," a user commented under the TikTok video, in which you can see the touching encounter between dog and human.

Within a day, the clip has already been viewed more than 1.5 million times.