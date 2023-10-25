Dog's precious reaction to surprise from grandma warms hearts on TikTok
A dog had an adorably bewildered reaction to a surprise visit from a special someone in a viral new TikTok.
When the Staffordshire bull terrier named Anna overcame her initial shock and realized that the person who came through the door was her beloved grandma, there was no stopping her!
Excited, the four-legged friend began to howl and wag her tail, after which Anna spun in circles several times, which her owner affectionately called the "zoomies."
Afterward, she licked her granny and let herself be petted.
"She doesn't know where to put her joy," a user commented under the TikTok video, in which you can see the touching encounter between dog and human.
Within a day, the clip has already been viewed more than 1.5 million times.
Anna the dog has undergone life-changing surgery funded by TikTok supporters
The three-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier was rescued by her owner as a puppy and has been living happily ever since in the loving home.
Unfortunately, this spring, Anna's health deteriorated. After several X-rays and CT scans, it turned out that she had a degenerative joint disease, which limits the pup in her daily movements.
Apparently, her hips had not been able to develop normally as a puppy, and there were cranial cruciate ligament tears in her knee joints.
So it's no wonder that the sweet dog didn't hop right off the sofa when her beloved grandmother came to visit - her health wouldn't allow it.
On Tuesday, the dog therefore underwent surgery to make her everyday life easier. Thanks to the many fans on Instagram and TikTok, a friend of the family was able to raise over $7,500 for the treatment she needed.
Hopefully, Anna will be able to happily enjoy the full zoomies once again!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@annatherescue