Dog's priceless reaction to leash mishap is beyond adorable: "He found an infinite walk glitch"

This dog's silly walk around (and around and around) the neighborhood has TikTokers rolling with laughter! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@brandi.jay

When Brandi is out and about with her Golden Retriever, she is always in a good mood.

But the young woman hasn't laughed as much as she did last week during their walks together for a long time.

A few days ago, she was out and about with her four-legged friend in the neighborhood when the dog headed for a street lamp and ran around it, wrapping the leash around the post.

When Brandi then walked around the light to untangle the leash, her pup took this as a kind of invitation to follow her.

And so owner and dog just ended up walking in circles for quite a while.

"highly intelligent breed, they said," Brandi has since joked in a viral TikTok clip of the situation, adding with a grin in the caption that the pair had a "very productive walk."