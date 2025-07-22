Cat is caught "haunting" the baby monitor in hysterical footage!

Ohio - This spooky cat was caught in the act of playing the part of digital "ghost," as a viral video shows!

Is this young family being haunted?

A young mother could hardly believe her eyes when the picture on her baby cam suddenly moved as if by magic.

Although the camera was safely on the table, it was swaying back and forth.

Baby mama Kimmy Fuhrman from Ohio was baffled and wondered why.

The 23-year-old went on a digital sleuthing spree and turned her baby camera in all possible directions using app controls.

In a funny video on TikTok, she finally revealed the furry culprit.

In the end, the cause of the problem wasn't a ghost, technical malfunction, or an intruder after all; instead, her cat was caught lounging on the baby cam with stoic calm and composure.

In the viral clip, the kitty looks directly into the camera with its large penetrating eyes, abjectly remorseless.