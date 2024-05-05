Dog's rare skin condition makes a him unrecognizable!

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - A dog named Buster went through a remarkable transformation due to a skin condition called vitiligo. The dog that originally boasted a jet-black coat has become a white pooch!

A rare skin condition totally transformed this dog! © Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/TallyMatty

Over the last two and a half years, Buster has gone through an amazing transformation. In 2021, Buster was diagnosed with a rare skin condition called vitiligo, his owner Matt Smith told the Daily Mail.

Vitiligo is the same pigmentation condition that Michael Jackson allegedly had and causes pale patches on the skin and can turn hair white.

As Smith can attest, the same condition that affects humans can also change animals' appearances!

The dog owner shared pics of his pooch's surprising transformation to Reddit.

The series of pictures shows the dog transforming from jet black to white in color, with a speckled and patchy phase in between. At one point, Buster looks like a white pooch wearing a fuzzy black sweater!

"'He would lose his black fur and new white fur would come in. So there was a point in time where he was balding in areas until his fresh fluffy white fur grew in," Smith explained.