Dogs' reaction to new kitten leaves the internet swooning!
Kildare, Ireland - Border collies Roxy and Luna are obsessed with their new roommate, an adorable kitten. A TikTok clip of the two dogs staring at the sleeping cat has social media saying "aww!"
Roxy and Luna live in the Irish town of Kildare with their owner, Anna Martinez (28), and regularly interact with cats, as Anna works at a local shelter and brings lots of kittens home.
"The dogs have got used to the cats and love each one," Anna told Newsweek.
That said, the two herding dogs always have to know where the kittens are. It's as if they think the cats are their sheep!
Anna recently shared a cute video to her TikTok page of Roxy and Luna staring at one of the animal lover's new charges, a kitten called Marisol.
The viral clip shows the little cat peacefully sleeping on the couch, with two collies just inches away from the sleeping kitten as they watch attentively.
Border collies "herd" their kitten roommates
The cute video fascinated TikTokers because the dogs are rocking two very different expressions. One looks serious and worried, while the other has a huge, happy smile.
"to be fair I'm the same when a new cat comes into the house," shared one commenter.
Another joked: "They're literally trying to herd a cat…"
Anna told Newsweek that her dogs' reaction to cats proves that the idea that cats and dogs can't get along is bogus.
Over the past few years, she has rescued or fostered seven cats, and her collies have loved every furball.
"They're herders by instinct so they naturally have to know where the cats are at all times! If we call a cat's name, the dogs will go find them," Anna said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@annamartinez.ie