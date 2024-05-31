Dogs' reaction to new kitten leaves the internet swooning!

Kildare, Ireland - Border collies Roxy and Luna are obsessed with their new roommate, an adorable kitten. A TikTok clip of the two dogs staring at the sleeping cat has social media saying "aww!"

The internet is swooning over how these dogs react to the new cat! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@annamartinez.ie

Roxy and Luna live in the Irish town of Kildare with their owner, Anna Martinez (28), and regularly interact with cats, as Anna works at a local shelter and brings lots of kittens home.

"The dogs have got used to the cats and love each one," Anna told Newsweek.

That said, the two herding dogs always have to know where the kittens are. It's as if they think the cats are their sheep!

Anna recently shared a cute video to her TikTok page of Roxy and Luna staring at one of the animal lover's new charges, a kitten called Marisol.

The viral clip shows the little cat peacefully sleeping on the couch, with two collies just inches away from the sleeping kitten as they watch attentively.