Dog's sudden stop on walk goes viral: "World's most dramatic dog"

Cheshire, UK - Jack Russell Terrier "Hulk" doesn't exactly live up to his monstrous name, as the little dog is more reminiscent of the princess and the pea!

On Tuesday, a hilarious clip of Hulk's recent walk went viral online.

The pup comes to an abrupt stop during his stroll in the English countryside, and he carefully lifts up his right paw, seeming to signal some sort of injury.

His owner, Jess, comes right to him, but on closer inspection, it becomes clear that there isn't anything wrong with the dog.

Nope, it was just a leaf stuck to his paw that made him halt the walk!

Jess gently removes the leaf and assures the dog that he's alright, but even she couldn't resist poking fun at Hulk's overreaction!