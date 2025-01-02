Dream Team: Sweet dog wakes his sister from her bad dreams in adorable video

California - These two Golden Retriever dogs are a dream team in the truest sense!

The 5-year-old dog Gamja and her younger brother Chip (3) look after each other very well.

A TikTok video showing some very special moments between the pets has been melting countless hearts this month.

In the viral hit, the older Gamja appears to be in a fitful sleep when her sibling takes notice.

3-year-old Chip then goes to her, nudges her with his nose, and wakes her up from her apparent nightmare.

Similar scenes follow several times, while a text overlay reads, "Wondering where Chip learned to gently wake his sister when she's having a bad dream."

The resolution follows promptly – when the male dog was still a puppy, he was regularly woken up by Gamja in the same way, as several recordings show.

"I see them do it whenever one is dreaming and making sounds," the Californian told Newsweek.

"Although it doesn't necessarily mean they're having bad dreams, the sounds do make it seem like it."