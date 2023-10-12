German shepherd puppy's viral fail has the internet crying with laughter

More than six million TikTokers cannot get over how this German Shepard puppy flops to the floor while trying to catch a ball. His miss is adorable.

By Christian Norm

Vancouver, Canada - Just when Rachelle Morgan thought she had the smartest puppy in the world, her German shepherd named Yoda convinced her otherwise. This dog's botched attempt to catch his toy has millions laughing on TikTok.

This puppy is still learning to catch, and his mistakes are hysterical.
This puppy is still learning to catch, and his mistakes are hysterical.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/yodatheshep

Rachelle, who lives with her nine-month-old puppy in Vancouver, Canada, had no idea she was about to strike viral gold.

But her little dog's failure to catch his toy had her laughing so hard that she decided to share the joy on TikTok with an adorable clip.

In the video, Yoda tries to snatch a rainbow-colored cloth bone tossed his way, fails, and flops to the floor in frustration.

Dog found after having cheese puff container stuck on his head for three days
Dogs Dog found after having cheese puff container stuck on his head for three days

The hilarious TikTok was anything but a failure – six and a half million views and more than 950,000 likes have made the precious pup a star online!

Yoda the German shepherd brings joy and positivity

After failing to catch his toy this puppy flops onto the floor.
After failing to catch his toy this puppy flops onto the floor.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/yodatheshep

For anyone concerned about little Yoda's well-being, have no fear – his owner first made sure he was all right.

"At first when he fell, I immediately comforted him, but I also couldn't believe I caught the moment on camera. This hadn't happened before, and we've worked on catch since," Rachelle told Newsweek

Yoda is now steadily getting better at catch, and his new fan base is looking forward to seeing the progress.

"The response to the video has been all positive and I love to share the silly, funny moments of my puppy, but also to connect more with a community that loves and knows German shepherds," Rachel said.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/yodatheshep

More on Dogs: