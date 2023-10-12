German shepherd puppy's viral fail has the internet crying with laughter

Vancouver, Canada - Just when Rachelle Morgan thought she had the smartest puppy in the world, her German shepherd named Yoda convinced her otherwise. This dog 's botched attempt to catch his toy has millions laughing on TikTok.

This puppy is still learning to catch, and his mistakes are hysterical. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/yodatheshep

Rachelle, who lives with her nine-month-old puppy in Vancouver, Canada, had no idea she was about to strike viral gold.

But her little dog's failure to catch his toy had her laughing so hard that she decided to share the joy on TikTok with an adorable clip.

In the video, Yoda tries to snatch a rainbow-colored cloth bone tossed his way, fails, and flops to the floor in frustration.

The hilarious TikTok was anything but a failure – six and a half million views and more than 950,000 likes have made the precious pup a star online!