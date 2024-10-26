Giant Great Dane has unbelievable reaction to new kitten roommate!

New York, New York - Samantha and Annaleise Kildow weren't sure how their Great Dane dog Finn would react to the new cat in their home. A video of their first meeting has been causing a commotion online!

Samantha and Annaleise Kildow weren't sure how their Great Dane dog Finn would react to the new cat in their home. A clip of their first meeting has been causing a commotion online! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@finnthebigman

The Kildows had rescued the 8-week-old kitten named Art after he was abandoned by his mother during a heavy rainstorm, so they gave the vulnerable little cat a loving home.



The couple initially had concerns about how their five-year-old dog would handle the tiny kitten!

Samantha told Newsweek that they feared Finn might mistake Art for a squirrel, which he loves to chase.

For the first few days, they watched the two animals interact closely – it was clear from the start that Finn would have to be very careful with his new sibling.

Samantha and Annaleise presented the heart-warming result in a video on their TikTok channel @finnthebigman.

The footage shows the Great Dane slowly getting to know Art and behaving very calmly towards the tiny kitten.