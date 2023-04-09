Golden retriever shows off his snake-hunting abilities in adorable TikTok
Concordia, Kansas - A dog owner immediately fired up the camera when she realized what golden retriever Scout was running around with in his mouth, and what she captured took TikTok by storm.
The first clip of the silly pup initially only received a few thousand clicks, but the second video went through the roof, racking up over 839,000 views and counting.
In the second snippet, Scout proudly carries what appears to be a snake over to its owner Casey Newlin, whom he apparently wants to impress with the "gift".
TikTok users far and wide were understandably impressed, as the clip has garnered nearly 49,000 likes and over 300 comments. Some wondered why Scout's owner remained so calm despite the fact the doggo had a snake in its mouth.
The animal lover recently explained this to Newsweek and revealed a few curious details about the incident.
Scout the dog shows off his snake-catching skills
"The first time he brought me the snake it was alive but it was sluggish," Newlin told the outlet. "My husband took the snake and let it go but the next day [Scout] brought me the snake in his mouth again when I was getting out of the car."
The specific reptile ended up being a garter snake, which are common non-poisonous snakes in Concordia, according to Newlin.
"I do not know if he killed it," Newlin said. "He was just carrying it in his mouth and never acted violent towards it. He did not seem to get bit either. I don't know if something happened to [the snake] prior to him finding it because part of the tail was missing."
Scout's owner also said he is a repeat offender that keeps showing up with strange objects in his mouth, so Newlin expects a surprise or two in the future!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/pricelesstimes