Golden retriever shows off his snake-hunting abilities in adorable TikTok

Concordia, Kansas - A dog owner immediately fired up the camera when she realized what golden retriever Scout was running around with in his mouth, and what she captured took TikTok by storm.

What is golden retriever Scout running around with in these snaps? © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/pricelesstimes

The first clip of the silly pup initially only received a few thousand clicks, but the second video went through the roof, racking up over 839,000 views and counting.

In the second snippet, Scout proudly carries what appears to be a snake over to its owner Casey Newlin, whom he apparently wants to impress with the "gift".

TikTok users far and wide were understandably impressed, as the clip has garnered nearly 49,000 likes and over 300 comments. Some wondered why Scout's owner remained so calm despite the fact the doggo had a snake in its mouth.

The animal lover recently explained this to Newsweek and revealed a few curious details about the incident.