Golden retriever's response to owner's pregnancy has the internet in tears

Aliso Viejo, California - This golden retriever is all about being around her pregnant owner – and TikTok is all for it!

This golden retriever's response to her owner's pregnancy has the internet in tears. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/ladyandtheblues

As Lady the golden retriever's TikTok channel, ladyandtheblues, shows, this doggo is practically glued to her owner's side these days.

That's because her human is pregnant, and Lady is all about cuddling and protecting the mother-to-be!

One particular clip perfectly illustrates the lengths to which the pooch will go to stick by his owner's side – not even if it means missing out on a walk without.

The sweet scene really struck a chord with the TikTok community.

It garnered more than 18 million views and has a whopping three million likes, with users gushing over the cuteness in the comments.