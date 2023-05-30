Golden retriever's response to owner's pregnancy has the internet in tears
Aliso Viejo, California - This golden retriever is all about being around her pregnant owner – and TikTok is all for it!
As Lady the golden retriever's TikTok channel, ladyandtheblues, shows, this doggo is practically glued to her owner's side these days.
That's because her human is pregnant, and Lady is all about cuddling and protecting the mother-to-be!
One particular clip perfectly illustrates the lengths to which the pooch will go to stick by his owner's side – not even if it means missing out on a walk without.
The sweet scene really struck a chord with the TikTok community.
It garnered more than 18 million views and has a whopping three million likes, with users gushing over the cuteness in the comments.
In another TikTok post, the future mom how her pregnancy has affected the dog.
The vid shows that Lady is embracing her own nesting instincts. She needs extra love and attention, constantly wants to cuddle, and is particularly interested in snuggling her owner's growing baby bump. This doggo clearly knows what's up and is getting ready for her new family member.
As one commenter aptly described Lady's behavior, "She’s like we’re in this together"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/ladyandtheblues