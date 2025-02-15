Golden retriever's silly reaction when he can't go swimming goes viral on TikTok

Tucker the golden retriever was not amused when he realized his family's pool had been covered up.

Tucker the golden retriever can't understand why he isn't allowed to splash around in the pool. © TikTok/Screenshot/tuckerbudzyn

In a clip that has since gone viral on TikTok, the dog is captured standing next to the covered pool in utter dismay.

Why can't he go for a swim?

His owner, Courtney Budzyn, tried to explain the situation: "Tucker, we're not going swimming. It's wintertime."

Tucker was unconvinced. He looked at his human in apparent offense.

"I don't know what to tell you, sweetie. Why don't you come in and have your breakfast, crunchy man?" Budzyn tried again, but her appeals fell on deaf ears.

Tucker tilted his head, the corners of his mouth pulled downwards in a sweet frown.

"You're breaking my heart," Budzyn told the adorable pup.