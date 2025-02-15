Golden retriever's silly reaction when he can't go swimming goes viral on TikTok
Tucker the golden retriever was not amused when he realized his family's pool had been covered up.
In a clip that has since gone viral on TikTok, the dog is captured standing next to the covered pool in utter dismay.
Why can't he go for a swim?
His owner, Courtney Budzyn, tried to explain the situation: "Tucker, we're not going swimming. It's wintertime."
Tucker was unconvinced. He looked at his human in apparent offense.
"I don't know what to tell you, sweetie. Why don't you come in and have your breakfast, crunchy man?" Budzyn tried again, but her appeals fell on deaf ears.
Tucker tilted his head, the corners of his mouth pulled downwards in a sweet frown.
"You're breaking my heart," Budzyn told the adorable pup.
Tucker the golden retriever sparks sympathy and laughs
It took a bit of persuasion before Budzyn finally managed to convince her beloved four-legged friend to go inside.
After she enticed him with food for the third time, the golden cutie finally seemed to change his mind about swimming – at least for the time being.
"Good job," Budzyn praised as Tucker trotted into the family home, adding, "I'm sorry, baby."
The clip has garnered more than 70,000 clicks as users gushed over the silly interaction.
Although they felt sorry for Tucker, many found the situation absolutely hilarious.
Budzyn also appeared to see the humor in the situation, captioning the video: "There's no pool here, just pain."
