Husky saves neighborhood from dangerous explosion with clever trick!

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - This dog discovered multiple gas leaks that could have blown up his block in Philadelphia, certifying his status as a hometown hero and a very good boy!

Husky Kobe alerted his owner to a gas leak by digging a huge hole in the front garden. © Screenshot/Instagram/thenames_babe

A four-year-old husky named Kobe discovered a gas leak in the front yard on December 21 and alerted his human, Chanell Bell, by digging a deep hole.

The 28-year-old owner didn't think much of her dog's digging at first, as PEOPLE reported on Monday.

When Kobe kept digging and making the hole bigger and deeper, Chanell became convinced he was trying to tell her something important.

Chanell explained that Kobe "has great senses, and he never digs holes unless he is helping me dig."

Luckily, Chanell had a gas detection device at home. "When I saw the hole, I realized it was odd behavior for my dog. My intuition told me to check it," she said.

As a clip posted to her Instagram shows, Chanell decided to check. The device showed gas was coming from the husky's hole, so she quickly contacted the authorities.

The husky's good sense of smell proved heroic and potentially prevented an explosion.