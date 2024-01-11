Husky saves neighborhood from dangerous explosion with clever trick!
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - This dog discovered multiple gas leaks that could have blown up his block in Philadelphia, certifying his status as a hometown hero and a very good boy!
A four-year-old husky named Kobe discovered a gas leak in the front yard on December 21 and alerted his human, Chanell Bell, by digging a deep hole.
The 28-year-old owner didn't think much of her dog's digging at first, as PEOPLE reported on Monday.
When Kobe kept digging and making the hole bigger and deeper, Chanell became convinced he was trying to tell her something important.
Chanell explained that Kobe "has great senses, and he never digs holes unless he is helping me dig."
Luckily, Chanell had a gas detection device at home. "When I saw the hole, I realized it was odd behavior for my dog. My intuition told me to check it," she said.
As a clip posted to her Instagram shows, Chanell decided to check. The device showed gas was coming from the husky's hole, so she quickly contacted the authorities.
The husky's good sense of smell proved heroic and potentially prevented an explosion.
Husky's digging helped find three gas leaks in the neighborhood
The crew confirmed the dog had discovered a dangerous gas leak.
"If it wasn't detected and the gas continued to leak into our homes," Chanell said.
"We were told it could've caused serious health effects like respiratory issues, brain damage, and even death. They told me that something as simple as a light switch turning on could've caused an explosion, too!"
The crew discovered three main leaks in Chanell and Kobe's neighborhood due to aging pipes. It took the teams three days to install new pipes and fix the problem.
Chanell is thankful for her dog and his brilliant sense of smell, adding, "It feels amazing to know Kobe saved our block; I am very thankful to have him."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/thenames_babe