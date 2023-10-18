Louisiana man miraculously survives 130 bites in horrific dog attack!

Ringgold, Louisiana - A Louisiana man is lucky to be alive after suffering a brutal attack by a pack of dogs , who bit him 130 times!

The horrific incident almost killed 30-year-old Davyta Gray.

"When the dogs came down the road, they started biting," he told Fox 11. "I'm laying on the ground, screaming, screaming for help."

Davtya says he was walking around his neighborhood when the dogs suddenly appeared. He tried to fend off the pack of about 10 dogs with a bat. He says the dogs' owner also came out and tried to use a sledgehammer to fend off the animals, before phoning for help.

First responders rescued him and took him to a local hospital. There, he was put on life support and doctors had to sew one of his toes back on. Gray said he had a total of 130 dog bites.

He survived by managing to stay curled up in the fetal position, protecting his head, neck, and stomach.