Narcoleptic dog falls asleep during birthday party in viral video

Toast the narcoleptic dog fell asleep during his birthday party, and it's absolutely melting hearts on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Toastthenarcolepticdoodl

It's his party and he can darn well sleep if he wants to!

A viral video from TikTok user @Toastthenarcolepticdoodl shows the special needs goldendoodle enjoying his bone-shaped dog-safe birthday cake between some quick beauty naps.

"Birthday cake and narcolepsy. Happy 1st birthday toast!" his owner captioned the clip, which has over 51,000 views and counting.

"He's very excited about his pup cake. He enjoyed it for over 20 minutes! He struggled a bit, but we are sure he enjoyed every minute."

"Happy birthday sweet boy!" they added. "You are so loved."