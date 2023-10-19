Narcoleptic dog falls asleep during birthday party in viral video
Toast the narcoleptic dog fell asleep during his own birthday party, and it's melting hearts on TikTok.
It's his party and he can darn well sleep if he wants to!
A viral video from TikTok user @Toastthenarcolepticdoodl shows the special needs goldendoodle enjoying his bone-shaped dog-safe birthday cake between some quick beauty naps.
"Birthday cake and narcolepsy. Happy 1st birthday toast!" his owner captioned the clip, which has over 51,000 views and counting.
"He's very excited about his pup cake. He enjoyed it for over 20 minutes! He struggled a bit, but we are sure he enjoyed every minute."
"Happy birthday sweet boy!" they added. "You are so loved."
What is narcolepsy and how does it present in dogs?
Narcolepsy is a sleep disorder involving sudden uncontrollable collapse and loss of movement, the VCA Animal Hospitals told Newsweek.
"The pet literally falls asleep, often while physically active, then wakes up abruptly and proceeds as if nothing happened," they said. "Episodes last a few seconds or several minutes and often occur when the pet is eating, playing, or excited."
Toast's owners also informed the outlet that they officially adopted the pup.
"We are honored to be celebrating all of his birthdays with him," they said. "Our hearts are full."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Toastthenarcolepticdoodl