Old dog makes daily trek for the sweetest reason
Willamette Valley, Oregon - A miniature schnauzer named Uncle Stan is one loyal dog, and he proves that with his adorable daily trek.
Uncle Stan grew up with a whole litter of human kids in a farmhouse in Willamette Valley, Oregon. Sadly for the 14-year-old dog, the kids have all grown up and moved away.
This old schnauzer doesn't like being the only one at home.
As a now-viral TikTok video shows, the pup started visiting his older human sister, Lexie Echols, who lives half a mile away, every day, rain or shine.
"Stan is 14 years old and has spent his life going on walks with his 'siblings' up to our grandparents' house where I live now," Lexi told Newsweek "Uncle Stan started making more frequent visits in the past year," she added. Lexis's kids love when Uncle Stan visits.
The sweet TikTok of Uncle Stan's visits boasts nearly three million views, with users admiring the dog's precious reason for taking a long daily walk.
Uncle Stan proves he's one loyal dog
TikTokers love that this old Schnauzer always makes the visit to his older sibling.
Many commenters gushed over the dog's loyalty and declared this breed the very best. A few even said the clip made them weep, with one gushing, "He's an old man coming to visit an old friend."
Uncle Stan has enough energy to run up the "big hill" from Lexi's parent's place to her home. Sometimes, that's all the old dog can handle.
"We often have to give him a ride back home or have him picked up by my parents at the end of their workday," Lexi said.
Lexi certainly doesn't mind having Uncle Stan around. Per the TikTok, she even lets her fuzzy brother cuddle and eat snacks in bed!
