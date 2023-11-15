Old dog makes daily trek for the sweetest reason

Willamette Valley, Oregon - A miniature schnauzer named Uncle Stan is one loyal dog , and he proves that with his adorable daily trek.

This old dog named Uncle Stan visits his human sibling each and every day. © Screenshot/TikTok/unclestanandlexie

Uncle Stan grew up with a whole litter of human kids in a farmhouse in Willamette Valley, Oregon. Sadly for the 14-year-old dog, the kids have all grown up and moved away.

This old schnauzer doesn't like being the only one at home.

As a now-viral TikTok video shows, the pup started visiting his older human sister, Lexie Echols, who lives half a mile away, every day, rain or shine.

"Stan is 14 years old and has spent his life going on walks with his 'siblings' up to our grandparents' house where I live now," Lexi told Newsweek "Uncle Stan started making more frequent visits in the past year," she added. Lexis's kids love when Uncle Stan visits.

The sweet TikTok of Uncle Stan's visits boasts nearly three million views, with users admiring the dog's precious reason for taking a long daily walk.