Police dog honored with a Purple Heart after being shot on duty!
Weatherford, Texas - A brave police dog named Jack protected multiple people when a warrant-serving situation suddenly turned into a shootout! The pup was later presented with a Purple Heart Medal – and treats – for heroic efforts that left him wounded in the line of duty.
The German Shepherd, who is a K-9 officer with Weatherford police, was serving an arrest warrant with his handler in November when the suspect opened fire.
Jack put himself in the line of fire and protected the officers and fugitives alike.
As FOX 10 reported, the doggo was shot in both the ear and the paw while trying to protect the humans around him.
Thankfully, he survived the firefight.
On Tuesday, Jack was honored for his heroic efforts with a Purple Heart Medal at the Weatherford city council meeting.
Heroic police dog gets a medal and a box of treats!
The Weatherford Police Department shared a video of the heroic K-9 receiving his award on Facebook.
Weatherford's Police Chief Lance Arnold praised Jack's efforts, saying, "On that evening, Jack very selflessly, with bravery and purpose, put himself between the fugitive and officers."
He went on to say, "There is no question in my mind that Jack's actions that night prevented further harm to our officers and those that were there."
In addition to the medal and lots of cuddles, the German Shepherd also received a whole box of treats and toys!
The box also contained the dog's favorite snack – a can of squirtable cheese.
Jack has recovered well from his wounds and is back on duty, police said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Weatherford Police Department