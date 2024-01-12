Police dog honored with a Purple Heart after being shot on duty!

Weatherford, Texas - A brave police dog named Jack protected multiple people when a warrant-serving situation suddenly turned into a shootout! The pup was later presented with a Purple Heart Medal – and treats – for heroic efforts that left him wounded in the line of duty.

K-9 officer Jack the police dog was shot in the line of duty! © Screenshot/Facebook/Weatherford Police Department

The German Shepherd, who is a K-9 officer with Weatherford police, was serving an arrest warrant with his handler in November when the suspect opened fire.

Jack put himself in the line of fire and protected the officers and fugitives alike.

As FOX 10 reported, the doggo was shot in both the ear and the paw while trying to protect the humans around him.

Thankfully, he survived the firefight.

On Tuesday, Jack was honored for his heroic efforts with a Purple Heart Medal at the Weatherford city council meeting.