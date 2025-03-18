Puppy falls in love with her owners in heart-melting meet-cute

Canada - It's always a very special moment when people choose a new dog from a breeder or animal shelter, but this first meeting is cute enough for the history books!

© Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rebasgoldenlife

Kayla and Dayton documented the moment they first spotted a litter of Golden Retriever puppies, and the sweet meeting has got TikTokers obsessed.

A now-viral post shows seven super-cute little pups, all waiting for a new family.

Six of them are cuddled up together on the floor, with just one sitting attentively and looking its potential owners straight in the eye.

"POV: your golden retriever chose you before you could choose her," reads the on-screen text.

For Kayla and Dayton, it was immediately clear which dog they were taking home with them!

"She has been our girl since day 1," reads the heart-melting caption.

Ever since then, Reba the dog has grown big and strong – and keeps her owners on their toes with her silly and adorable hijinks.