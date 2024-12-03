Puppy's reaction to getting his paws pet has TikTokers rolling with laughter!

Golden retriever dogs are famous for their friendly, cuddly personalities – but Henry the pup isn't like the rest!

Several viral videos show how the cute doggo reacts to his human companions, and it definitely breaks the mold.

Little Henry is only five months old, but he has already become an animal star on the internet!

The golden retriever with white and gold fur doesn't seem to be a fan of being pet – much to the delight of numerous social media users.

When Henry's paw is stroked, he makes a hilarious facial expression... in seconds, everyone knows what's going on in his head!

Instead of joy and returned affection, Henry starts to bare his teeth in annoyance.

His owners seemed to be very amused by his growly snout and simply commented on the recording with shark and devil emojis.

Commenters gushed over the adorably grumpy puppy with many mentioning his resemblance to Jack Skellington.

While some users were critical of Henry's owners for seemingly making the dog feel uncomfortable on purpose, many other dog owners have a completely different opinion.