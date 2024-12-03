Puppy's reaction to getting his paws pet has TikTokers rolling with laughter!
Golden retriever dogs are famous for their friendly, cuddly personalities – but Henry the pup isn't like the rest!
Several viral videos show how the cute doggo reacts to his human companions, and it definitely breaks the mold.
Little Henry is only five months old, but he has already become an animal star on the internet!
The golden retriever with white and gold fur doesn't seem to be a fan of being pet – much to the delight of numerous social media users.
When Henry's paw is stroked, he makes a hilarious facial expression... in seconds, everyone knows what's going on in his head!
Instead of joy and returned affection, Henry starts to bare his teeth in annoyance.
His owners seemed to be very amused by his growly snout and simply commented on the recording with shark and devil emojis.
Commenters gushed over the adorably grumpy puppy with many mentioning his resemblance to Jack Skellington.
While some users were critical of Henry's owners for seemingly making the dog feel uncomfortable on purpose, many other dog owners have a completely different opinion.
Commenters debate about Henry the dog's owners – are they in the wrong?
"Our vet literally told us to annoy our puppy as much as possible so you're doing good! She's was a little monster puppy but she is the sweetest baby now," wrote one commenter.
"So many dog experts in the comments," said another. "it is literally his playing face. My golden has the same facial expression when we play. If he felt annoyed, he would have licked his lips or turned his head!"
What do you think? Are the dog's owners doing something wrong, or is it all just a case of innocent fun?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@the_goldie_henry