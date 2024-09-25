Rescue dog frozen with fear has the sweetest reaction to her owner's comfort

Anyone who takes in a rescued dog has to be prepared for the fact that the first few months, in particular, will not be easy, but as a viral TikTok shows, a little love goes a long way!

Dove immediately freezes when she feels fear, but fortunately, her new owner knows how to deal with it. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maddlymaddi

Many animals suffer from fears triggered by severe trauma, are not at all used to a "normal" life in a family, and may display behaviors that can initially overwhelm their new owners.



This acclimatization phase requires a lot of love, patience, and understanding – qualities that the new owner of Dove the dog fortunately has all of!

Dove has only been living with Maddi, her boyfriend, and a doodle named Teddy for about six weeks.

Her new owners don't know what the pup experienced before her time at the shelter, but it must have been something really bad.

The mixed breed – a cross between a Great Pyrenees and a golden retriever – not only has traces of a violent past, but her soul also seems to bear many scars.

When eight-year-old Dove feels fear, her body immediately freezes, triggered by the smallest things – such as when Maddi used a Swiffer to clean.

"When you bring out the Swiffer, your 8-year-old recent rescue needs to be reminded we will never hurt her," owner Maddi wrote in a video on TikTok.