Rescue dog frozen with fear has the sweetest reaction to her owner's comfort
Anyone who takes in a rescued dog has to be prepared for the fact that the first few months, in particular, will not be easy, but as a viral TikTok shows, a little love goes a long way!
Many animals suffer from fears triggered by severe trauma, are not at all used to a "normal" life in a family, and may display behaviors that can initially overwhelm their new owners.
This acclimatization phase requires a lot of love, patience, and understanding – qualities that the new owner of Dove the dog fortunately has all of!
Dove has only been living with Maddi, her boyfriend, and a doodle named Teddy for about six weeks.
Her new owners don't know what the pup experienced before her time at the shelter, but it must have been something really bad.
The mixed breed – a cross between a Great Pyrenees and a golden retriever – not only has traces of a violent past, but her soul also seems to bear many scars.
When eight-year-old Dove feels fear, her body immediately freezes, triggered by the smallest things – such as when Maddi used a Swiffer to clean.
"When you bring out the Swiffer, your 8-year-old recent rescue needs to be reminded we will never hurt her," owner Maddi wrote in a video on TikTok.
Dog goes into shock when frightened
In the clip, the white dog can be seen lying completely stiff in her owner's lap, who tries to calm her down with gentle strokes.
"It takes a while for her to relax, but she loves to be cuddled, especially by dad," Maddi continued.
In the video, you can see how the four-legged friend gradually calms down and snuggles into the man's arm.
"They say the first few months are the hardest. I say the hardest part is to imagine someone being so cruel to an animal," Dove's new owner added in the TikTok post.
Fortunately, the sweet dog is now allowed to rest and enjoy her retirement safely.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maddlymaddi