Senior dog's spunky attitude goes viral in hilarious couch battle

This dog knows exactly what she wants – and, above all, what she doesn't! Senior pup Lucy has gone viral for playing favorites in a hilarious TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@samsnyds

Lucy is about 15 years old, so she's quite the experienced senior gal.

The pup from Orlando, Florida, even knows how to win over the audiences of social media with her spunky attitude!

In a viral TikTok, Lucy's owner is seen attempting to pick her up off the couch, but the four-legged friend is in no mood for that!

Lucy snaps at him, leading the 27-year-old to give up and allow the dog to continue lounging!

With Lucy clearly victorious, her owner gives her the middle finger as he walks away – after which she smiles at the camera.

The hilarious clip got plenty of TikTokers laughing, and the clip has racked up nearly eight million views since it was posted.



But some took to the comments to share their concern for the dog's seemingly aggressive behavior, but Lucy's other owner, Samantha, quickly dismissed the worries.