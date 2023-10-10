Shelter dog finally finds forever home after four years in moving story
Phoenixville, Pennsylvania- After 1,350 days in an animal shelter, a dog named Coco had lost all hope of finding a new family. Luckily, fate took a turn for the better when someone came looking for a hopeless case.
Coco ended up at Main Line Animal Rescue shelter in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, when his owners moved away in 2019. Unfortunately, they couldn't take their Pitbull mix with them.
Due to the dog's shy disposition, Coco kept getting passed over by visitors looking for a new pet.
Poor Coco failed to catch anyone's eye for four long years. He became the shelter's longest-long-term resident.
Coco's luck finally changed when a woman walked in and asked which dog "needed help the most," and shelter workers pointed her to Coco.
After a few getting-to-know-you sessions, the pup finally moved in with his new human.
Main Line Animal Rescue took to Facebook to share the happy news to the delight of thousands.
Shelter workers are thrilled for their long-term resident
In their joyful post, Main Line Animal Rescue workers wrote, "If Coco's four-year-long shelter story can teach us anything, it is that if you ever feel like losing hope — don't. There are thousands of beautiful things waiting for you if you just hold on."
"We always keep the hope that someone will walk through the doors and choose one of our long-term residents. Where there is life, there is always hope," said shelter employee Kimberly Cary told Newsweek.
"People are truly elated to hear he has found his happily ever after," Cary gushed and added, "He had become a celebrity in his own right around here, and people have been truly celebrating his huge win."
Main Line Animal Rescue staff hope Coco's success story will encourage others looking to adopt to "pay attention to the long-term residents, the shy dogs, or the older dogs who get overlooked."
She added, "If one person believes in them and sees their potential, it could make the world of difference in their lives." That was certainly the case for Coco.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Main Line Animal Rescue