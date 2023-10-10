Shelter dog finally finds forever home after four years in moving story

Phoenixville, Pennsylvania- After 1,350 days in an animal shelter, a dog named Coco had lost all hope of finding a new family. Luckily, fate took a turn for the better when someone came looking for a hopeless case .

After years of looking for a new family, this shelter dog finally got a lucky break. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Main Line Animal Rescue

Coco ended up at Main Line Animal Rescue shelter in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, when his owners moved away in 2019. Unfortunately, they couldn't take their Pitbull mix with them.

Due to the dog's shy disposition, Coco kept getting passed over by visitors looking for a new pet.

Poor Coco failed to catch anyone's eye for four long years. He became the shelter's longest-long-term resident.

Coco's luck finally changed when a woman walked in and asked which dog "needed help the most," and shelter workers pointed her to Coco.

After a few getting-to-know-you sessions, the pup finally moved in with his new human.

Main Line Animal Rescue took to Facebook to share the happy news to the delight of thousands.