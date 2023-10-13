Shy puppy in viral doggy day care video breaks TikTok hearts!
Houston, Texas - A TikTok video of a lonely looking puppy at doggy daycare in Houston, Texas takes the Internet by storm.
Pet owners, like parents, worry when they send their sweethearts to daycare and are always hoping their baby is having a good time.
That's just what Safia Zaman from Houston, Texas, was thinking when she moved her a Bernedoodle puppy Rufus to a new doggie daycare.
One day, Zaman decided to take advantage of her ability to check in on her pooch on the daycare's doggy camera. What she saw broke her heart.
Safia shared the footage to TikTok with the caption, "Me checking into see how my puppy is doing at his new daycare."
The clip shows all the other dogs playing while Rufus sits alone in the corner and looks on.
Lonely dog has TikTokers in tears
Over 44 million TikTokers have seen the heartbreaking footage of Rufus.
The poor pooch looks intimidated by the other dogs on the playground.
"They told me Rufus needs to work on his confidence," Safia wrote in the caption of the now-viral TikTok video of the heartbreaking situation.
Almost 50,000 TikTokers worried about the pup's situation in the comments. Many said that if they saw their dog in a similar situation, they'd immediately pick up their pooch. Others admitted that the video made them cry.
Safia was quick to assure concerned TikTokers that Rufus was well-loved and doing just fine. She even posted an update video showing Rufus running around happily at daycare.
The puppy seems to have gotten over his initial shyness!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/saphiazaman