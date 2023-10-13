Shy puppy in viral doggy day care video breaks TikTok hearts!

Houston, Texas - A TikTok video of a lonely looking puppy at doggy daycare in Houston, Texas takes the Internet by storm.

This dog owner was shocked to find her puppy hiding in the corner instead of playing with the other dogs at daycare. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/saphiazaman

Pet owners, like parents, worry when they send their sweethearts to daycare and are always hoping their baby is having a good time.

That's just what Safia Zaman from Houston, Texas, was thinking when she moved her a Bernedoodle puppy Rufus to a new doggie daycare.

One day, Zaman decided to take advantage of her ability to check in on her pooch on the daycare's doggy camera. What she saw broke her heart.

Safia shared the footage to TikTok with the caption, "Me checking into see how my puppy is doing at his new daycare."

The clip shows all the other dogs playing while Rufus sits alone in the corner and looks on.