South Korean parliament passes historic bill on dog meat consumption!

South Korea's parliament passed a bill that bans the country's traditional practice of breeding, slaughtering, and selling dogs for meat. © ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP Dog meat has long been a part of South Korean cuisine, and at one point up to a million pooches were killed for the trade every year, according to activists. But consumption has sharply declined recently as Koreans embrace pet ownership in droves.

Eating dog meat is a taboo among younger, urban South Koreans, and pressure on the government to outlaw the practice from animal rights activists has been mounting. Official support for a ban has grown under President Yoon Suk Yeol, a self-professed animal lover who has adopted several stray dogs and cats with first lady Kim Keon-hee, herself a vocal critic of dog meat consumption. Animals Very tidy mouse caught secretly cleaning by night vision camera! The bill, which was proposed by both the ruling and main opposition parties, was passed unanimously by a 208-0 vote. It will come into effect following a three-year grace period after it receives final approval from Yoon.

South Korea sheds "dog-eating country" label

Dog farms in South Korea have long been the focus of protest by animal rights activists. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP Under the law, breeding, selling and slaughtering dogs for their meat will be punishable by up to three years in prison or 30 million won ($23,000) in fines. "Now there is no longer any justification for being criticized as a 'dog-eating country'," said Thae Yong-ho, a ruling People Power Party lawmaker who proposed the bill. "The ruling and opposition parties and the government must now take the lead in protecting... animal rights," he said in a statement. Dogs Dog owner's very strange way of petting her pup riles up TikTok Activists also welcomed the bill, saying it was "history in the making".

"We reached a tipping point where most Korean citizens reject eating dogs and want to see this suffering consigned to the history books," JungAh Chae, executive director of Humane Society International/Korea, said in a statement. "Today our policymakers have acted decisively to make that a reality," she said. "While my heart breaks for all the millions of dogs for whom this change has come too late, I am overjoyed that South Korea can now close this miserable chapter in our history and embrace a dog friendly future."

Longstanding opposition from South Korean dog farms

Previous efforts to ban dog meat have run into fierce opposition from farmers who breed dogs for consumption. The new law will provide compensation so that businesses can move out of the trade. Around 1,100 dog farms breed hundreds of thousands of dogs each year that are served in restaurants across the country, according to government figures. Dog meat is usually eaten in South Korea as a summer delicacy, with the greasy red meat – boiled for tenderness – believed to increase energy to help handle the heat. The country's current animal protection law is intended mainly to prevent the cruel slaughter of dogs and cats, but does not ban consumption itself.