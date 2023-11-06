Stray dog's adorable plea for help has the internet weeping!

Cleveland, Texas - When this little dog finds a kind soul, he asks her for help in the sweetest way.

How this dog asks for help is so cute that it's heartbreaking! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@offthegridanimalsanctuary

Bionca Smith, the founder of the Off The Grid Animal Sanctuary, was taking care of her foster pets when she was distracted by a stray dog running straight for the shelter.

"He showed up at the gates at our sanctuary 10 minutes ago," Bionca wrote in the caption of her Instagram video.

The video shows the dog approach the animal rescuer timidly as if he's asking for help.

He even puts his paw in her hand and looks up, as if pleading with Smith.

Needless to say, the internet couldn't handle the heartbreaking sweetness of the encounter and the clip went viral.