Stray dog's adorable plea for help has the internet weeping!
Cleveland, Texas - When this little dog finds a kind soul, he asks her for help in the sweetest way.
Bionca Smith, the founder of the Off The Grid Animal Sanctuary, was taking care of her foster pets when she was distracted by a stray dog running straight for the shelter.
"He showed up at the gates at our sanctuary 10 minutes ago," Bionca wrote in the caption of her Instagram video.
The video shows the dog approach the animal rescuer timidly as if he's asking for help.
He even puts his paw in her hand and looks up, as if pleading with Smith.
Needless to say, the internet couldn't handle the heartbreaking sweetness of the encounter and the clip went viral.
The sweet stray is now looking for a forever home
The animal lover went straight to work and brought the little dog into her sanctuary.
After a week of quarantine, he was named Deputy and got to meet and play with the other dogs!
"Deputy is living the dream at @offthegridanimalsanctuary," Bionca says in an update video.
"We’re getting to know Deputy and he’s a phenomenal fun loving dog," she added.
"His demeanor is completely different than the dog that came to us sad and afraid yet asking for help!"
This adorable stray is still looking for a forever home. Contact @offthegridanimalsanctuary if you're interested!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@offthegridanimalsanctuary